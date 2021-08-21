Road to fitness starts with choosing the right personal trainer

When you’re looking to get in shape and live a healthier life, you don’t have to go at it alone.

Many choose to work with a personal trainer to help them achieve their fitness goals, and there are many benefits to collaborating with a qualified professional.

“A personal trainer can hold you accountable and help motivate you to get to the gym on days when you do not feel like it,” said Eric White, regional coach at Anytime Fitness. “Personal trainers also create programs and routines tailored to each individual client, which takes out all of the guesswork. Most importantly, a personal trainer cares about your goals and will help their clients reach them.”

Like with many things, the education process associated with fitness is ongoing, which is one of the reasons working with a personal trainer isn’t limited to people just starting to exercise.

“I absolutely recommend working with a trainer though if you are new to the fitness world or even if you are experienced,” White said. “There is always something you can learn from working with a trainer. Even I have my own trainer. We should always be learning.”

And White offers some advice.