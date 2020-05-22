Routine health check-ups remain crucial

Like many physician’s offices across the region, special protocols have been put into place at Jozwiak’s office to keep patients safe.

“We have exam times spaced out to minimize the number of patients in the office at one time,” she said. “We actually keep our doors locked, and require the patient to call when they arrive. As soon as there is a safe distance between patients, we will let the next one in.”

Patients are required to wear a mask, and temperatures are taken immediately upon entering the office.

Dr. Jim Arnold, of Smiles By Arnold and Associates in Valparaiso and Chesterton, says patients should be reassured that dental offices are taking all of the necessary precautions as well to diminish the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

“After the long period of dental office closures, it’s imperative that people get back in to see their dentists for their routine care,” he said. “Keeping up to date is important in order to avoid gum disease and to make sure that if there are any problems, they are found early on before they become bigger issues that can lead to emergencies and increased dental expenses.”