Routine health check-ups remain crucial

While many realize the importance of seeking medical care during an emergency or severe illness, it can be tempting to forego preventative care, especially as COVID-19 concerns continue.
Doctors say that can be a mistake.
“We understand that patients are worried about the need to keep their routine visits during this time,” said Dr. Linda Nowzaradan Boxum, a family physician with Nowzaradan & Boxum Family Medicine in Valparaiso. “Most offices have taken many measures to maintain their safety, while being able to provide for their routine care.”
From annual exams to vaccinations and dental cleanings, preventative care has been a part of life for individuals across the region.
When the COVID-19 epidemic began, however, many of these routine visits got put on the back burner, either due to office closures or fear of exposure.
Now that offices are beginning to open again, patients are left wondering whether they should resume their normal schedule of routine care. While many physicians say it is important to consult with an individual’s doctor, in most situations, the answer to that question is yes.
“One thing we have learned is that it is extremely important to focus on your overall health,” Boxum said. “Those with chronic health issues have a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. Therefore it continues to be important to maintain wellness visits and preventative care.”
Pediatric patients should stay on schedule for their routine vaccinations and wellness exams as well, said Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a Community Care Network Family Medicine practitioner who is on staff at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
“For children, the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC strongly support continued routine care for newborns, infants and younger children, particularly if under 18 months old,” Wilkins said. “Staying up to date on vaccines is critical in protecting children, families and the community from diseases that are preventable. This is particularly important as we have this virus affecting our country.”
Local doctors are also encouraging patients to talk to their health care specialists about other routine checkups and annual screenings, such as mammograms, colonoscopies and blood work. Wilkins says physicians will evaluate the individual’s medical conditions, how well those conditions are controlled and the patient’s age to determine the best course of action.
Dr. Heather Jozwiak, an optometrist in Valparaiso, says it is important to keep annual vision exams as well.
“Of course, seeing clearly through glasses or contacts is important, but early detection of things like macular degeneration or glaucoma, for example, is extremely important,” Jozwiak said.
Vision exams also can uncover any retinal changes that may occur with system diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Like many physician’s offices across the region, special protocols have been put into place at Jozwiak’s office to keep patients safe.
“We have exam times spaced out to minimize the number of patients in the office at one time,” she said. “We actually keep our doors locked, and require the patient to call when they arrive. As soon as there is a safe distance between patients, we will let the next one in.”
Patients are required to wear a mask, and temperatures are taken immediately upon entering the office.
Dr. Jim Arnold, of Smiles By Arnold and Associates in Valparaiso and Chesterton, says patients should be reassured that dental offices are taking all of the necessary precautions as well to diminish the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
“After the long period of dental office closures, it’s imperative that people get back in to see their dentists for their routine care,” he said. “Keeping up to date is important in order to avoid gum disease and to make sure that if there are any problems, they are found early on before they become bigger issues that can lead to emergencies and increased dental expenses.”
For those who are still concerned, Wilkins says a great alternative is telemedicine, which allows health care professionals to evaluate patients using telecommunications technology, such as the phone or online through apps like Zoom.
“Many offices are now offering these services, and it can be a great way to help identify any potential issues that may warrant coming into the office for an in-person visit,” Wilkins said. “It can be a great way to check in with their doctor about their health while remaining safe at home.”
Most insurances are covering these forms of visits during this time as well, Boxum said.
One important note doctors say to keep in mind when scheduling a wellness visit: If sick, stay home and call your physician for further guidance.
“If a patient is not feeling well, we recommend they schedule a telemedicine visit if possible,” Boxum said. “We can address routine care, along with any acute illness that may need to be addressed this way.”
At her office, if there is a need for an in-person exam such as to check an earache or listen to lung sounds, Boxum says a physician can meet patients at their vehicles while wearing the proper PPE.
