Routines, proper diet, exercise can promote the right amount of vital sleep

There are many factors that can affect your sleep routine, and you can add the pandemic to that list.
Because of COVID-19, many have been forced to make a variety of adjustments to their lives.
“More people may be experiencing sleep issues due to how drastically things changed so quickly,” said Aaron Sturgill, a registered polysomnography technologist. “Needing to adjust to a new schedule so that the kids can do e-learning or not having a set schedule at all since your job closed. Being creatures of habit that we are, disrupting our daily life can impact our sleep negatively.”
Sturgill, a certified clinical sleep educator at UChicago Medicine-Ingalls Memorial, said stress caused by the pandemic can keep people up at night, and sleep also is disrupted by increased screen time that can come from at-home learning and Zoom meetings.
“The blue light from the screens can suppress our own melatonin production, which the body uses to help us sleep,” Sturgill said. “Also, looking at the screen can stimulate the mind, which can make it harder to wind down at night.”
The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night for adults 18 to 64. Those 65 and older should be getting 7 to 8 hours.
“There are some who do better at the lower number of the guideline and others who need the upper limit every time in order to feel refreshed,” Sturgill said.
A lack of sleep can affect your health in several ways, so it’s important to maintain a regular routine.
“Physically, not getting enough sleep is associated with weight gain, reduced immunity, depression and high blood pressure,” Sturgill said. “Mentally, lack of sleep can change your mood and outlook, while your attention span can suffer as well.”
If your sleeping patterns are off, there are many steps you can take to restore them.
Sturgill said it’s paramount to avoid using your bed as a place for watching TV, reading or using a mobile device.
He said people should hop in bed when they are ready to sleep because these other activities there can make them feel stimulated.
To stay in a deep sleep, people should keep their bedrooms dark and quiet. Sturgill said a dim nightlight is acceptable. People also can use white noise or quiet music to block out any external noises that can disrupt sleep.
It’s also important to avoid staying up later on weekends or holidays.
“Make it a point to go to bed and wake up the same time each night and allow yourself 6 to 9 hours of sleep,” Sturgill said. “Also, try allowing sunlight in the house in the morning or turning on a lot of lights. Light helps set our sleep and wake cycle.”
What you eat and drink at night also plays a large role in how you sleep.
People could feel drowsy after having a big meal or drinking alcohol, but either of those items can prevent you from sleeping well through the night.
People also should avoid having coffee, tea, chocolate, sodas or anything else with caffeine at least six hours before heading to bed.
Smokers should avoid that before going to sleep, because nicotine is a stimulant, Sturgill said.
He also said sleeping pills shouldn’t be used on a regular basis.
“Occasional use may be of some benefit, but their chronic use is ineffective in most insomniacs,” Sturgill said.
Though everyone faces stressful situations, people shouldn’t let those problems keep them up at night worrying.
“No problem will be better solved without sleep,” Sturgill said. “Try to let your mind wander to soothing, relaxing, pleasant places, like thoughts of a beach.”
He said exercise can help people wind down, and he suggests a brisk walk or a bike ride in the late afternoon or early evening.
“A steady, daily amount (of exercise) tends to deepen sleep,” Sturgill said.