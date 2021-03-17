Routines, proper diet, exercise can promote the right amount of vital sleep

There are many factors that can affect your sleep routine, and you can add the pandemic to that list.

Because of COVID-19, many have been forced to make a variety of adjustments to their lives.

“More people may be experiencing sleep issues due to how drastically things changed so quickly,” said Aaron Sturgill, a registered polysomnography technologist. “Needing to adjust to a new schedule so that the kids can do e-learning or not having a set schedule at all since your job closed. Being creatures of habit that we are, disrupting our daily life can impact our sleep negatively.”

Sturgill, a certified clinical sleep educator at UChicago Medicine-Ingalls Memorial, said stress caused by the pandemic can keep people up at night, and sleep also is disrupted by increased screen time that can come from at-home learning and Zoom meetings.

“The blue light from the screens can suppress our own melatonin production, which the body uses to help us sleep,” Sturgill said. “Also, looking at the screen can stimulate the mind, which can make it harder to wind down at night.”

The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night for adults 18 to 64. Those 65 and older should be getting 7 to 8 hours.