Safeguards to remember as travel opens up again

This holiday season, we’re hitting the road big time as pandemic fears abate. It's time to see family and friends that they've missed for months — or just go somewhere.

About 2 million travelers are expected to pass through U.S. airports daily for the holidays this year, around 80% of 2019 levels according to Travel + Leisure.

“Travelers are advised to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, flu and be up to date on other common immunizations,” says Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, a family practice doctor with Methodist Physician Group.

Dr. Mohammad Alkhatib, an infectious disease specialist in the Community Care Network on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, also recommends wearing a mask, maintaining social and physical distancing.

People should also practice respiratory hygiene such as covering a cough or sneeze, he continues, as well as using a hand sanitizer with at least a 60% alcohol content and frequently washing hands.

“Avoid touching the face in particular eyes, nose and mouth," says Alkhatib.

Nakawa adds that travelers should be careful when consuming food and drinks.