Safeguards to remember as travel opens up again
Your health

Safeguards to remember as travel opens up again

This holiday season, we’re hitting the road big time as pandemic fears  abate. It's time to see family and friends that they've missed for months — or just go somewhere.

About 2 million travelers are expected to pass through U.S. airports daily for the holidays this year, around 80% of 2019 levels according to Travel + Leisure.

“Travelers are advised to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, flu and be up to date on other common immunizations,” says Dr. Mustafa Nakawa, a family practice doctor with Methodist Physician Group.

Dr. Mohammad Alkhatib, an infectious disease specialist in the Community Care Network on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, also recommends wearing a mask, maintaining social and physical distancing.

People should also practice respiratory hygiene such as covering a cough or sneeze, he continues, as well as using a hand sanitizer with at least a 60% alcohol content and frequently washing hands.

“Avoid touching the face in particular eyes, nose and mouth," says Alkhatib.

Nakawa adds that travelers should be careful when consuming food and drinks. 

He also notes that travelrs may need more than the COVID and flu shots. depending on their destinations.

“For example, if traveling to a destination where malaria is prevalent, travelers can get prophylaxis malaria medicine,” says Nakawa, noting that travelers should ask their doctors what's needed. The Centers for disease Control and Prevention also has travel tips on its website, www.cdc.gov. “Travelers should also make sure to pack a sufficient supply of any medications they take on a routine basis.”

Those medications should be carried onboard instead of in checked luggage in case the bag is delayed or lost. 

Noting that this is difficult when traveling, both doctors also recommend crowded areas as much as possible.

Preventing jet lag

When traveling between time zones — even in the U.S. — jet lag can make the first day or so of vacation less than ideal.

Described as a common but short lived experience, jet lag typically occurs after traveling across more than two time zones, causing abrupt changes in a body’s circadian sleep rhythms, according to clevelandclinic.com. If you leave Chicago at 5 p.m. and set down in London at 7:45 a.m., your body thinks its around midnight and is ready for sleep.

Typically, the farther you fly, the more severe the jet lag symptoms, including having difficulty falling and staying asleep. Even if you gain hours on the flight, that can lead to fatigue.

Other symptoms include headaches, lack of concentration, general feeling of being “off,” mood changes such as irritability and stomach upsets.

“For jet lag, melatonin can help,” says Nakawa, a family practice doctor with Methodist Physician Group. “It can be taken at the new expected bedtime during the flight. Continue it after arrival, vice versa after coming back.”

To minimize the effects of jet lag, Dr. Mohammad Alkhatib, an infectious disease specialist in the Community Care Network, recommends staying awake until night at your destination. Eating at your destination's regular mealtimes also will help your body adjust.

According to the Mayo Clinic, studies indicate that exposure to an artificial bright light or lamp that simulates sunlight for a specific and regular amount of time when you're supposed to be awake can be helpful. This light therapy can include a light box that sits on a table, a desk lamp or a light visor worn on your head.

“Get some exercise during the day,” says Alkhatib. “Short naps of less than 45 minutes and caffeine during the daytime can help.”

He also recommends taking melatonin at bedtime. 

