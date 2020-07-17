Saving face: Local experts offer advice on sun protection during summer months

The long-awaited summer is here, and as more venture outdoors to get fresh air and escape feelings of cabin fever, doctors advise not to let your guard down.
In the United States, more than 9,500 individuals are diagnosed with skin cancer each day, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, and local physicians say while it’s important to get fresh air and exercise, it’s also critical to take easy precautions against the harmful effects of the sun.
Here are some of the most frequently asked questions patients ask their dermatologists and the advice these physicians say they follow themselves.
Is there a safe amount of sun?
There is not a clearly defined “safe” amount of sun without any precautions, says Dr. Arlene Ruiz de Luzuriaga, vice chief for Dermatopathology Operations at The University of Chicago Medicine.
“However, being able to enjoy the outdoors is an important part of daily life,” she says. “Typically, we recommend that patients avoid being outdoors during the part of the day when the risk for ultraviolet exposure is the greatest, usually in the midday hours.”
Dr. Namrata Shah, dermatologist for Franciscan Physician Network, says the sun is most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so early morning and evening outings are the best times to avoid the highest levels of UV exposure.
Even one outing that produces blistering sunburn damage can have long-term effects, Shah says.
“Damage can be done with just a little bit of sun exposure,” she said. “Unfortunately, we can’t reverse all of that, and it’s cumulative over time.”
What SPF should I get?
A quick glance at the sunscreen aisle in any store will produce a wide range in numbers, from SPF 15 to 100. SPF, or sun protection factor, is a sunscreen’s ability to protect a user from UVB rays, the type of ray the sun emits that can burn the surface of the skin. The higher the SPF, the longer amount of time it will protect the user.
“Look for at least a 30, and if someone is outdoors for longer, probably 50,” Shah said. “I will tell my patients to get the highest sunscreen protection you can, though.”
Sunscreens that also protect against UVA, the rays that penetrate deep into the skin, are best, she said.
If an outing involves swimming, look for a sunscreen that is water-resistant, Shah said. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours and after going into the water or sweating heavily.
“There is no sunscreen that is going to protect you all day,” she said.
Where should I apply sunscreen?
Sunscreen will help offer protection, but people often forget certain body parts or think clothing provides the needed protection, Shah says.
“There’s a common myth out there,” she said. “Men especially will tell me that they wear a T-shirt while in the pool, but the interesting thing is that wet clothing provides far less protection than dry clothing. A wet T-shirt only offers a SPF of 4 or 5.”
Sunglasses can offer coverage of the eyes and skin around the eyes against the sun’s rays, but look for brands that specifically state they offer UVA/UVB protection, she says.
“Lips are often forgotten as well,” Shah said. “Pick up a lip balm that has a SPF because we see a lot of skin cancer on the lips. People are really good about putting it on the rest of their body, but forget about their lips.”
While a baseball cap may protect the top of a person’s head, other parts like the ears, the nose and back of the neck are left exposed.
“Big floppy hats are OK,” Shah said. “Baseball caps aren’t enough because you’re getting some of the sun from the side and not protecting your ears. Look for a 2-inch rim all the way around.”
Ruiz De Luzuriaga says not to forget other problem areas as well, such as the top of the feet and the top of the head or part line in the hair.
Do kids require a different type of sun protection?
The sun’s rays can harm a person’s skin at any age, and children, especially can be vulnerable to the damaging rays, Shah says.
She recommends looking for a sunscreen with zinc or titanium as the active ingredients. These are more natural and less irritating to the skin.
“Make sure kids keep their sunglasses on and that they have the proper UVA/UVB protection,” Shah said.
Although sunscreen isn’t generally recommended for children younger than 6 months, Shah says parents can protect young children simply by keeping them out of the direct sun and by wearing protective clothing.
What is an UV alert?
The UV index is a measure of the level of UV radiation. Often, when the UV index is high, an alert will be issued.
“The scale can range from 1 to upwards of 11,” Ruiz De Luzuriaga said. “It is a quick way to assess the risk of exposure to UV radiation for that day.”
When the UV index is reported, it usually emphasizes the maximum UV level for the day, which usually occurs during a four-hour period around the solar noon. This depends on the geographical location, but usually the solar noon is between noon and 2 p.m., she said.
“As an example, the World Health Organization recommends that if the index is between 3 to 7 to seek shade during the midday hours, and use sunscreen, sun protective clothing and a hat, and I would add sunglasses, too,” Ruiz De Luzuriaga said.
For an 8 or greater, it is recommended to avoid being outside during the midday hours, she said. If heading outdoors, however, seek shade and follow sun protection recommendations.
How do I know whether to get checked out by a dermatologist?
Making a trip to the dermatologist part of your annual checkup routine is an easy way to monitor skin changes you may not otherwise notice.
“We photograph the moles that may have features that don’t need to be tested at that time, but should be watched closely,” Shah said. “We enter them into a system and then bring patients back periodically to monitor them.”
Any changes in the skin or to moles should warrant a trip to the doctor as well, Ruiz De Luzuriaga said. These include new or changing growths or if a growth is itching, bleeding or not healing.
“We recommend that patients have these growths examined by a dermatologist who will evaluate the growth and determine if a biopsy or sample of the growth will be necessary,” she said.
Regular self-exams can help catch any of these changes, Ruiz De Luzuriaga said.
“Doing a regular self-skin exam is helpful because it allows you to become familiar with the growths and spots you already have,” she said.
When performing self-exams, look for the ABCDEs of melanoma, Shah said. The ABCDE rule involves looking for changes in asymmetry, border, color, diameter and evolution of a mole.
Even areas of the body like the scalp can be monitored using a blow dryer and mirror, she said.
“If you have a partner who can help you, that’s great,” she said.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!