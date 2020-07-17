Saving face: Local experts offer advice on sun protection during summer months

Sunscreen will help offer protection, but people often forget certain body parts or think clothing provides the needed protection, Shah says.

“There’s a common myth out there,” she said. “Men especially will tell me that they wear a T-shirt while in the pool, but the interesting thing is that wet clothing provides far less protection than dry clothing. A wet T-shirt only offers a SPF of 4 or 5.”

Sunglasses can offer coverage of the eyes and skin around the eyes against the sun’s rays, but look for brands that specifically state they offer UVA/UVB protection, she says.

“Lips are often forgotten as well,” Shah said. “Pick up a lip balm that has a SPF because we see a lot of skin cancer on the lips. People are really good about putting it on the rest of their body, but forget about their lips.”

While a baseball cap may protect the top of a person’s head, other parts like the ears, the nose and back of the neck are left exposed.

“Big floppy hats are OK,” Shah said. “Baseball caps aren’t enough because you’re getting some of the sun from the side and not protecting your ears. Look for a 2-inch rim all the way around.”