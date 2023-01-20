Seasonal warmer, soup's an easy way to load up on nutrients and comfort

Sweater weather and soup go together. Both are perfect for warming a chill during fall and winter.

Soup varieties are as endless as your creativity. They’re easy and quick to prepare as a light or hearty meal. Many make healthy eating a very tasty experience.

Soups also are a comfort food that often triggers happy memories. Tomato soup must be accompanied by a grilled cheese sandwich. Christmas Eve isn’t complete unless we have our traditional mushroom sauerkraut soup. Mrs. Grass noodle soup with that little golden egg reminds me of my grandma, who was always cooking up something delicious in her kitchen.

While the simplest way to make soup is to open a can or box, you can eliminate additives and enjoy homemade taste with a bit more effort.

You’ll get good mileage from a big pot of soup. Choose beef, chicken or vegetable broth as a base. You can make the broth from scratch or buy a boxed variety. When using a commercial broth or stock, choose those with minimal additives. I like to use bone broth for the extra protein and nutritional benefits.

Onions, celery, carrots and garlic are staples that provide an aromatic base for many soups. Fortunately, these vegetables keep well so it’s easy to have them on hand. A tip for storing your sweet onions: wrap individually in paper towel and store in the crisper of your refrigerator. They’ll last for several weeks. Spices and fresh or dried herbs add flavor and brightness to your soups. Cilantro, basil, parsley, thyme or rosemary are delicious options. Keep fresh cilantro, parsley and other tender herbs (they have soft stems), like a bouquet of fresh flowers. Trim the stem ends, put about an inch of water in a glass or Mason jar. Add the herbs and cover loosely with a plastic bag; use the lid if it's a quart jar. Refrigerate. Change the water frequently. To store hard herbs such as thyme and rosemary (they have woody stems), arrange them lengthwise in a single layer on a slightly damp paper towel. Loosely roll up the herbs and place in a resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate. Be sure to gently wash all herbs before using.

To make leftover vegetable soup, for example, take out all the vegetables you find in your fridge and freezer. Toss out anything that is beyond recognizable or mushy. You can add any leftover beef, chicken or turkey, for more protein. Be sure to raid your pantry for potatoes or winter squash. This is your creation, so anything goes. This is a great way to clean out your fridge, minimize food waste and eat well.

There are many benefits to homemade soup besides helping you warm up after playing in or shoveling snow. It’s a great way to eat a healthy dose of vitamins, minerals, fiber, protein and carbohydrates all at once. Soup is a good make-ahead meal and often tastier a day or two later. Most varieties are budget friendly. They are nutrient dense for those who are recovering from an illness or have a difficult time eating lots of other foods. Active individuals also benefit from the high level of nutrients, especially post-workout. With the many varieties, from smooth and creamy to chunky and thick, soups appeal to a broad audience as a meal, side or appetizer.

One of my favorite treats on a cold day is to heat up chicken or beef bone broth (commercially prepared or homemade) with some millet and brown rice ramen noodles. It takes about 5 minutes and a bowl has a good amount of protein. Adding a side salad makes a light meal.

Some shortcuts to making soup in about 30 minutes include using prechopped fresh or frozen veggies, premade broth, canned tomatoes or beans (rinse and drain beans) and rotisserie chicken. Fun fact: The most common ingredient in soups is onions.

Soups are often accompanied by crusty bread, flaky biscuits or hearty cornbread, bringing another layer of comfort to the meal. Whether you invest the time to chop lots of vegetables or make a simple soup in a jiffy, the result is a meal that makes the cold and snow a bit easier to digest.

