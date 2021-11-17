Simple tips to keep dietary and mental health balance in holiday swirl

Be happy

Though there may be more “shoulds” these days, it’s a good idea to schedule time for doing things that make you happy. Bonus if the holiday season lights you up like a Christmas tree. Although the effects of happiness on the immune system are not completely understood, happy people tend to fight off colds and chest infections more effectively than their unhappy counterparts. They also tend to have healthy eating habits and stay physically active, which contribute to a strong immune system.

Add a vegetable

While eating an array of colorful vegetables is beneficial to health, there are days when it may be a struggle to get in even one serving. Office parties, gatherings with friends and special events often feature foods that are highly processed and loaded with sugar. Processed foods contain loads of preservatives, colorings and other additives that are hard to digest and tax the immune system. Consider making a plan to have a salad or other vegetable every day. Fruits are also filled with nutrients that support your immune system, so grab an apple on your way out the door. Remember that this is not about being perfect. It’s about doing just a little bit better.

Limit alcohol and sweets