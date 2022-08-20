Sneezing, wheezing and coughing? Sounds like a summer cold

If anything good can be said about 2020, there were far fewer colds.

By the time masks started coming off in 2021, the cold was back — just in time for summer, according to Health Matters, a monthly newsletter of curated stories about science, care, and wellness published by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Though summer colds are not as common as the winter variety, they can be as vexing with symptoms including sneezing, nasal congestion, an itchy or sore throat and rhinitis, inflamed nasal tissues that result in runny noses. Sound like allergies? Not if accompanied by sweating, coughing and fever.

“Colds are the most frequent acute illness in the United States and throughout the industrialized world,” says Dr. Reuel Uy, an internal medicine physician at Northwest Medical Group in Portage. He added that you can get a cold from hand contact with an infected person or contaminated environmental surface, airborne small droplets from sneezing or coughing and large droplets from close contact with an infected person.

Summer colds are caused by a variety of viruses, says Dr. Adeyemi Oyegbade, a family medicine practitioner with Methodist Physician Group.

“Some of the viruses are more common than others,” he says, noting that enteroviruses are most responsible for summer colds.

Preventing colds summer or winter can be difficult but there are methods that can help.

“Frequent handwashing is important,” says Uy.

“Hand hygiene and face coverings have the best objective clinical evidence in the prevention of common colds,” says Oyegbade. “For example, the incidence of common colds was very low at the height of the pandemic when there was high adherence to mask and hand-hygiene policies.”

It’s also important to disinfect hard surfaces, which can retain cold viruses, avoid touching your face and avoid people who are ill.

“The use of zinc, vitamins C and D in prevention or alleviation of symptoms is currently controversial,” says Uy. “Studies at this time show varying results with none showing convincing evidence of any benefit in taking any of these.”

Oyegbade also noted that there's no conclusive evidence that vitamins, minerals, herbs and lifestyle changes can prevent the common cold

“Ineffective therapies include antibiotics and antivirals and echinacea,” says Oyegbade. When it comes to vitamin C, people who take it daily over the long term are less likely to develop cold symptoms than those who take it only when they start to get a cold, Oyegbade says. “People who take it only for treatment are not likely to get better relief.”

To help alleviate summer cold symptoms, Uy recommends analgesics such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drugs including aspirin, Aleve, Advil and Motrin. These help reduce discomfort while expectorants such as Guaifenesin, Mucinex and other over-the-cold cold remedies, relieve chest congestion.

Dextromethorphan, the active ingredient in cough suppressants such as Vick’s DayQuil and NyQuil and Tussin Maximum Strength Cough, help stop coughing. Saline nasal sprays loosen up mucus and honey soothes sore throats.

‘Antihistamines and decongestants used together are more effective than either alone,” says Oyegbade. “But they have side effects that make it difficult to use them such as drowsiness for antihistamines and rebound congestion for decongestants.”

He also points out that studies show that coughing, runny nose and sneezing improve with the use of Intranasal cromolyn sodium and Intranasal ipratropium bromide. Found in products such as Vick's Sinex and Afrin nasal sprays, they work by preventing inflammation and swelling in the nose.

Patience may be the most effective remedy. Most colds last seven to 10 days best spent drinking plenty of liquids, getting a lot of rest and taking medications that ease symptoms.