Sobering fact: Motor vehicle accidents are one of the top leading causes of death in NWI

The Newsome family lost two members to the top two leading causes of accidental deaths in the Region — unintentional overdose and motor vehicle accident.

Bill Newsome, Michelle Newsome’s husband, died in a car accident on June 29, 2000. She said her husband, who struggled with substance abuse, was driving impaired when he was hit head-on by another impaired driver. All three people involved in the accident died.

"I wish Bill would have been here to see his grandchildren," she said. "He would have loved to be a grandpa."

Years following Bill's death, his son Joshua Newsome died of an unintentional heroin overdose after battling his addiction for over eight years.

The Times conducted a computer-assisted investigation of U.S. Centers for Disease Control data. The top two leading causes of accidental deaths between 1999 and 2020 in Lake, LaPorte and Porter Counties were unintentional overdose and motor vehicle crashes.

Every day, 29 people in the U.S. die in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. That is one death every 50 minutes, according to the CDC.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive at or above a 0.08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level. Between 2009 and 2018, 2,068 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in Indiana.

In addition to the great emotional toll traffic accidents take on families, costs associated with traffic accident deaths are immense between medical and work loss expenses. The total cost of traffic deaths in Indiana in 2018 alone was $1.22 billion.

The CDC recommends government action to prevent future traffic accident deaths:

The implementation of child passenger safety laws that require proper car seats and booster seats until at least age 9

Ignition interlock devices required for all (including first-time) offenders convicted of alcohol-impaired driving

A graduated driver licensing system that includes: A minimum age of 16 for obtaining a learner’s permit A mandatory learner’s permit holding period of 12 months A minimum age of 18 for lifting young passenger restrictions



The state in 2021 mirrored a national uptick in vehicle accidents — resulting in both injuries and fatalities. According to a 2021 report from the Indiana State Police, there were 200,909 car and truck accidents that year — a 14.38% increase over the previous year.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,720 people across the country were killed in traffic accidents during the first nine months of 2021.

In response to this, the DOT created the National Roadway Safety Strategy, which it said is the first step in working toward an ambitious long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities. The 42-page plan covers a list of potential solutions and approaches ranging from introducing legislation to redesigning safer roads.

Several of these actions could take years to implement, so law enforcement encourages drivers to help reduce car accidents by obeying the speed limit, staying alert behind the wheel and never driving while intoxicated.