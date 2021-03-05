South Suburban College nursing program ranked among Illinois' best

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College's nursing program has been recognized as one of the state's best for 2021.

RegisteredNursing.org ranked South Suburban third among 79 programs surveyed. Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights and Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg finished 1-2 in the ratings.

The schools were judged on a variety of factors that indicated how well they supported students through licensure and beyond. RegisteredNursing.org also looked at first-time passing rates for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

"Recognitions like these are the result of a lot of hard work by our instructors and students," Dr. Linda Brown-Aldridge, SSC's dean of nursing, said in a statement. "It is even more rewarding and inspiring to see our students achieve success and become part of a workforce that needs talented, caring people more than ever."

The NCLEX is a standardized test used by every state's board of nursing to assess whether candidates are ready to enter the profession. SSC has posted 100% pass rates for graduating classes several times since the program was revived in 2013, according to a news release from the school.