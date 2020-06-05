Staying connected: Mental health services face challenges during stay-at-home period

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While mental health experts acknowledge social distancing has been necessary to combat COVID-19, for those experiencing addiction or other mental health issues, the result can be devastating.

“As a mental health clinician, the thought of clients who already isolate and can be said to be in bad company when they are alone with their own thoughts for too long, the idea of isolating at home was disturbing,” said Ronald Williams, chief clinical officer at Edgewater Health in Gary.

Being isolated or self quarantined, with minimal ability to communicate with family or friends, can be challenging for those who are experiencing addiction or mental health issues, he said.

“In many of these cases, the act of getting outside of the house and communicating with others is a major part of their therapy,” he said.

Although some addiction facilities, treatment centers, support group meetings and other forms of ongoing treatment have been allowed to remain open due to being essential services, some patients have not felt comfortable seeking help. Even those who may have sought help before are anxious about once again interacting with others, Williams said.