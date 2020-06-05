Staying connected: Mental health services face challenges during stay-at-home period

While mental health experts acknowledge social distancing has been necessary to combat COVID-19, for those experiencing addiction or other mental health issues, the result can be devastating.
“As a mental health clinician, the thought of clients who already isolate and can be said to be in bad company when they are alone with their own thoughts for too long, the idea of isolating at home was disturbing,” said Ronald Williams, chief clinical officer at Edgewater Health in Gary.
Being isolated or self quarantined, with minimal ability to communicate with family or friends, can be challenging for those who are experiencing addiction or mental health issues, he said.
“In many of these cases, the act of getting outside of the house and communicating with others is a major part of their therapy,” he said.
Although some addiction facilities, treatment centers, support group meetings and other forms of ongoing treatment have been allowed to remain open due to being essential services, some patients have not felt comfortable seeking help. Even those who may have sought help before are anxious about once again interacting with others, Williams said.
“Many of the patients that I talk to are now becoming anxious about the possibility of having to get back into the daily grind of seeing and interacting with others,” he said. “This means that many of the patients that were previously making some strides toward wellness may very well digress.”
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn have negatively affected many individual’s mental health and have created new barriers for those who already suffer from substance use disorders and mental health disorders.
The poll found that nearly half of adults in the United States have reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to stress over the virus.
“Stress and anxiety in many cases is the foundation of why an individual may begin to use drugs,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, this pandemic has added a great deal of stress to the lives of patients suffering from addiction disorders.”
The added pressure of having to practice social distancing only amplifies the stress and anxiety and increases the urge to misuse substances, he said.
“Many of our patients have been very vocal about how difficult it has been for them not being able to attend in-person groups and 12-step meetings,” he said. “Being able to have new and positive relationships in recovery has a great deal to do with treatment outcomes and how successful a person might be.”
For Dr. Patricia Mooney, a clinical psychologist at Porter-Starke Services in Valparaiso, telemedicine has been a lifeline for many patients experiencing addiction and mental health issues.
Some patients experienced an interruption in service when the state began to shut down, but that interruption was much shorter than what could have been experienced without telemedicine, she said.
“It’s been a learning curve, but there’s been a lot of benefits to clients who have mobility issues, transportation issues and other types of organizational issues because the services are coming to them in their home,” Mooney said.
For the most part, patients have responded favorably, she said.
“Our interpretation of what connectedness means is beginning to change,” Mooney said. “People have been very grateful that the contact with their therapist has been maintained.”
That connection is critical, no matter the means, Williams said.
“It is not only essential for people with mental health and addiction issues to stay connected, but all of us,” he said. “We are social creatures who crave connection with others, which becomes even more pronounced for people struggling with mental health and addictions, since isolation can exacerbate these issues. Loneliness and depression are issues often associated with isolation and neither bode well for individuals suffering from mental health or addiction disorders.”
