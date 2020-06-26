'Stretching' breaks can promote comfort and health

If you work behind a desk, you probably know the feeling.
Aching shoulders, stiff neck and restless legs.
With more people working remotely from home due to COVID-19 restrictions, there may be fewer opportunities for employees to stretch their legs, and experts say that can have serious health consequences.
“Sitting for prolonged periods of time can be damaging to one’s health and has been linked to metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease,” said Brittany Price, fitness supervisor with Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.
Those who are physically inactive may increase their risk for these diseases even more by practicing long durations of sitting, she said.
While working behind a desk may be unavoidable, Price said there are steps individuals can take to avoid desk-job dangers and periodically move around.
“I would recommend getting up every 30 minutes to help prevent sedentary behavior,” she said.
Some activities that can be done on this “break” include walking in place, stretching, taking a bathroom break or taking a water break.
“There are also different pieces of equipment one could invest in, like a sit-to-stand work desk so that you do not lose any work productivity,” Price said.
For those who get lost in their work, Price recommends setting a timer as a reminder to get up and stretch.
“You could download a work break timer app on your phone or use your watch if you have a smartwatch or activity watch,” she said. “There are also free desktop apps that you can use for your work computer to help remind you while working to stand up and break up your sitting.”
Make sure to incorporate stretching exercises throughout the day as well, which can help loosen any aches and pains from working on a computer or behind a desk.
Although stretches should be done on a case-by-case basis based on what aches individuals may be experiencing, Price recommends the following for beginners:
1. Standing cervical side bend stretch: While standing, tilt your head toward the shoulder, making sure that you are looking straight ahead. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the opposite side.
2. Wall-assist upper back stretch: While standing, find an immovable object, such as a wall, and place arms slightly wider than shoulder-width. Keeping your back flat and feet together, begin to bend at the hip and knees. Do not arch the back. Hold for 30 seconds.
3. Standing lower back/hamstring stretch: Start by standing with your feet together and your hands on the back of a chair for support. Lean forward, keeping the spine neutral for a gentle stretch in your lower back and hamstrings. Hold for 30 seconds and complete on the opposite side.
4. Standing quad stretch: While standing, bend one of your knees back behind and hold your ankle/foot. Gently pull your knee into a more bent position until a stretch is felt on the front of the thigh. Hold for 30 seconds and complete on the opposite side.
5. Standing hamstring stretch: While standing, prop your foot of the leading leg on a chair or step, keeping toes pointed up. Slowly lean forward while placing your hands on your knee until a stretch is felt behind your knee/thigh. Do not bend at the spine, but at the hips. Hold for 30 seconds and complete on the opposite side.
