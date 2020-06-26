'Stretching' breaks can promote comfort and health

For those who get lost in their work, Price recommends setting a timer as a reminder to get up and stretch.

“You could download a work break timer app on your phone or use your watch if you have a smartwatch or activity watch,” she said. “There are also free desktop apps that you can use for your work computer to help remind you while working to stand up and break up your sitting.”

Make sure to incorporate stretching exercises throughout the day as well, which can help loosen any aches and pains from working on a computer or behind a desk.

Although stretches should be done on a case-by-case basis based on what aches individuals may be experiencing, Price recommends the following for beginners:

1. Standing cervical side bend stretch: While standing, tilt your head toward the shoulder, making sure that you are looking straight ahead. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the opposite side.

2. Wall-assist upper back stretch: While standing, find an immovable object, such as a wall, and place arms slightly wider than shoulder-width. Keeping your back flat and feet together, begin to bend at the hip and knees. Do not arch the back. Hold for 30 seconds.