Summer offers fresh and fun ways to get your vitamins

Blueberrries

Blueberries are a good source of fiber and vitamin C.

 Crista Zivanovic

Vitamin deficiency can be a problem all year long — even during the summer.

However, by taking advantage of the warm weather and fresh produce offered at this time of year, residents have plenty of opportunities to ensure they are getting the recommended vitamins for optimal health, experts say.

Even spending a little time outdoors can provide big health benefits. Here are some common questions asked about vitamins and the sources that provide them, answered by Northwest Indiana dietitians.

What fruits and vegetables are in season this summer and great for fulfilling vitamin requirements?

Berries are a great choice for nutrients at this time of year, says Julie Santana, a dietitian from St. Catherine Hospital.

“Pick fresh blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries, which are all loaded with antioxidants and are a great source of fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels,” she said.

Berries are also a low calorie food that can be incorporated in most kinds of diets, including heart-healthy, diabetic, Mediterranean and DASH diets, Santana said.

Kelly Devine Rickert, a dietitian and president of Devine Nutrition, says any fruits and vegetables that have color feature their own health benefits.

“I always tell people to vary up the color of produce as each color has its own unique vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,” she said.

Is getting out in the sun a safe way to meet Vitamin D levels?

Yes and no. Vitamin D is essential for a person’s health because it helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. These two minerals help maintain strong bones, and a deficiency in vitamin D can lead to osteoporosis.

“Vitamin D is essential for bone health, but vitamin D in the right amount has been shown to prevent some cancers, including prostate, breast and colon,” said Allison Forajter, a dietitian with Community Hospital.

However, spending too much time in the sunlight can come with risks as well, namely skin cancer. Yet it doesn’t take much sun exposure to get the recommended levels of vitamin D, experts say.

“Sun exposure estimates can vary from season to season,” Forajter said. “In general, 10 to 20 minutes in the summer and 30 to 90 minutes in the winter is recommended.”

How else can I get vitamin D?

There are several foods that are rich in vitamin D, Forajter says.

Humans mainly get vitamin D in their diets from fortified products including milk and plant-based dairy-free alternatives such as soy beverages, as well as from vitamin D-fortified yogurt and vitamin D-fortified ready-to-eat breakfast cereals.

“Aside from fortified foods, you can consume vitamin D in some fish — rainbow trout, sardines and tuna — mushrooms and egg yolks,” Forajter said.

Knowing which foods are rich in vitamin D is important since those who live in northern regions do not get enough strong sun exposure during the winter months especially, she said.

For those who have been recommended to take vitamin D supplements, Forajter says it is best to take vitamin D with the largest meal of the day or high-fat foods, since vitamin D is fat-soluble. High-fat foods may include full-fat dairy like milk and yogurt.

“Fat-soluble vitamins are absorbed along with fats in the diet and stored in the body’s fatty tissue,” she said.

Should I take vitamin supplements?

Santana says she encourages patients to speak with their physicians before taking any vitamins.

“There may be interactions with other medications they are taking,” she said. “Also, their physician can run bloodwork to determine if supplementing with a vitamin or mineral is needed and what the proper dose should be.”

Rickert recommends consuming at least five to nine servings of nutrient-rich produce per day to help avoid the need for supplements.

