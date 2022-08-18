Sunglasses, regular checkups and proper diet add up to good eye care

As summer winds down, many beach goers and poolside loungers are trying to soak up the sun as much as possible before the dreary winter returns.

While sunscreen and oversized hats often accompany those looking to unwind under the sun’s rays, one valuable piece of protection is often overlooked. And doctors say this daytime accessory is needed year-round.

“Make sure you are wearing sunglasses with good-quality lenses that are 100% UV protected,” said Dr. Steven Levin of Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting. “We’re actually more exposed sometimes in the wintertime when the sun is lower and there is reflection off the snow.”

The sun can take a heavy toll on a person’s eyes, with UV exposure causing corneal damage, cataracts and macular degeneration. Research has also linked sun exposure to melanoma of the eye, called intraocular melanoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the conjunctiva, the mucous membrane that covers the front of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids.

The most protective sunglasses block UVA and UVB radiation, says Dr. Nicole Albright, clinic director for Moses Eyecare Centers in Northwest Indiana. UVB rays produce sunburns and play the greatest role in causing skin cancers. UVA rays can also cause skin cancer, but they penetrate the skin more deeply, often leading to premature skin aging.

To help with the winter glare, polarized sunglasses are coated with a chemical filter, she says.

Those who wear prescription glasses can choose a spectacle lens material that blocks UV rays or add a photochromic lens option that turns glasses into sunglasses when outside.

“A select few contact lenses have UV protection in them,” Albright said. “Even if you wear these, it is still important to wear sunglasses to protect the delicate skin around the eyes from the UV rays.”

However, sun protection is just one of many things to consider when it comes to maintaining healthy eyes, Albright says.

“As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” she said. “In other words, routine ocular wellness exams are important to ensure visual wellness throughout life. There are a multitude of systemic diseases that we can diagnose based on symptoms that may appear in the eyes.”

Levin agrees about the need for regular eye exams.

“All patients are dilated here, and we an extensive look from the cornea all the way to the retina,” he said. “The reason we do that is because the retina receives all the light. It’s one of the few areas of the body that has no pain receptors, so if something is going on back there, you’ll never feel it.”

While vision loss may signal a problem in the retina, the damage has been done by the time this occurs, Levin says.

He recommends people of all ages — even infants — schedule regular wellness visits. The American Optometric Association recommends children to have a vision screening at 6 months, an eye exam at 3 and 5 years and then annual checkups during school years unless more frequent visits are warranted.

“Obviously an infant can’t tell you if anything is wrong with their eyes, so it’s a good idea to check the health of the eyes,” he said.

For adults age 18 to 40, Albright recommends a wellness visit at least every two years unless patients are evaluated for contact lenses or they have medical conditions, such as diabetes.

“After 40 years old, I see patients on a yearly basis for comprehensive ophthalmic exams or more regularly if they have an ocular condition that warrants more frequent evaluations,” she said.

However, some symptoms warrant an immediate visit to an optometrist or ophthalmologist, Albright says.

“If you ever experience a sudden onset of flashes of light or new floaters, sudden decline in vision even if pain-free, a painful eye or sudden eye turn, you should proceed to your eye doctor urgently,” she said.

If a young child is not developing at an expected rate or a student is struggling in school, an exam can help determine visual status, Albright said.

There are two types of eye doctors most patients see — an optometrist and ophthalmologist.

“An optometrist typically manages patients’ general ophthalmic health, evaluates for glasses and contacts, manages ocular disease and binocular vision disorders, does peri-operative management and some states, can perform minor surgical procedures,” Albright said.

An ophthalmologist typically manages ocular disease and completes ocular surgery.

“Some OMDs serve as general ophthalmologists and much of their practice is focused on cataract surgery and general disease management,” she said.

Others focus on a particular structure of the eye such as the cornea, retina or optic nerve with medical and surgical management or with refractive surgery, Albright said.

Although the risk for eye health issues including macular degeneration and cataracts can increase with age, Levin says he has advice for all of his patients.

“Eat healthy, make sure you take vitamins for eyes especially over age 50, wear sun protection and of course always get your eye regularly checked,” he said.