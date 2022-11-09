Surgery, lifestyle changes give Community Hospital volunteer manager a new look and outlook

Weight has always been a struggle for Kerri Clark.

“I’ve always kind of been the chubby friend, always being told I need to lose a couple pounds by the doctor,” said the 30-year-old manager of volunteer services/gift shop at Community Hospital. “Probably since I was 10 years old, I think was the first time my doctor told me I needed to lose weight.”

Clark said she gained more than 100 pounds in the last five years. At her heaviest, she weighed 311 pounds, and her weight contributed to a health scare in July 2021.

Clark chose to seek advice at Community Healthcare System’s Healthy 4 Life Advanced Weight Loss Center. After gastric sleeve surgery, which limits food intake, early this year, a change in eating habits and regular exercise, Clark weighed in at 112 pounds at the end of October.

She said it wasn’t easy visiting the bariatric clinic, but she’s happy she did it.

“It was the best thing I ever did for myself,” Clark said. “Honestly, I think it saved my life.”

Before going to Healthy 4 Life, Clark made various attempts at losing weight.

“And it just wasn’t coming off,” she said. “No matter what I did, no matter how much I exercised, no matter how healthy I ate.”

The lack of progress made her give up on weight loss at the time.

“My family’s bigger; it’s in my genetics,” she thought.

That changed when Clark’s blood pressure was so high in July 2021 it was thought she was having a stroke.

That day, her right pupil wasn’t responding to light. She wanted to wait and see a doctor until she made it through a work meeting, but that changed when she started experiencing double vision.

She went to the emergency room, where it was determined she was suffering from third-nerve palsy, which imitates an eye stroke.

“It was kind of a reality check because weight was a factor,” Clark said.

She left the emergency room with a blood pressure medication, and in the months that followed, it was determined she needed an additional prescription to address it.

“I wasn’t even 30 years old, and I was taking two different blood pressure medications twice a day and I was like, this isn’t OK, I don’t want to live this type of life,” Clark said.

So, she headed to Community’s Healthy 4 Life center.

At first, she didn’t want to pursue a surgical option, but after reviewing all the details, it was determined gastric sleeve surgery was the route she would take.

Clark prepared for the surgery in January. As the day came closer, she started to experience some anxiety.

“There were a lot of nerves going into it,” she said. “The Friday before, I was ready to call and cancel the whole thing.”

After going through the procedure that removed 90% of her stomach, the nerves went away, but she started experiencing other feelings.

Clark said there were times she felt the weight wasn’t coming off as quickly as she thought it would. Her support system, which includes her family and a support group, helped her through those times.

Clark said she also experienced other issues because of the weight loss. She said she remained on her blood pressure medication after surgery, and there were times that it dropped low.

“I was getting very lightheaded just walking around my house to the point that I was almost passing out,” she said.

After her surgery, Clark also was on a restricted diet for several weeks. Now she eats small meals that are high in protein and low in carbs and fat.

“I can maybe eat four ounces, possibly five,” she said.

Like everyone, she still has cravings for sweets, but she’ll just have a bite of a cookie or other treat when those cravings hit.

“That bite is all I want, is all I need,” Clark said.

“Kerri’s weight-loss journey has been incredible. It shows how well this program works for those committed to losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle,” said Lisa Almaraz, certified nurse and bariatric care coordinator for Healthy 4 Life at Community Hospital. “Weight-loss surgery is a tool, but patients still need to make healthy choices daily.

“Our Healthy 4 Life team is available whenever patients need help, answers or just words of encouragement,” Almaraz said. “This process involves a lifelong support network. Our ultimate goal is to keep our patients healthy throughout the rest of their life.”

When Clark started her weight-loss journey, she didn’t have the desire — or the energy — to go to the gym.

But she started going to Orangetheory in Dyer in August and now heads there three to four times a week to work out.

“For the first time in my life, I actually enjoy going to work out,” Clark said. “It’s a huge accomplishment.”

When she signed up at Orangetheory, Clark was asked whether she was interested in running. At the time, she didn’t think she was, but that, too, has changed.

“Being able to go and do an hour workout, it feels really good, and now I’m running for a couple miles at a time,” Clark said. “I’m signed up to do a 5K in November. That wasn’t imaginable a year ago.”