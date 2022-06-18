Teas offer antioxidants, other health benefits and a variety of tastes

Tea is a versatile beverage. I prefer hot tea in wintry months and iced in the summer, a preference easy to satisfy with more than 3,000 varieties of tea grown all over the world.

Many are named after the region they are grown in, like wine. Similarly, where the tea is grown, the climate, soil conditions and how the tea is processed determines its characteristics.

Tea can be broken down into six main types: black, green, oolong, white, pu-erh, and yellow. Herbal teas, while packaged and infused like tea, do not contain tea leaves. They are typically made from a variety of botanicals. No wonder tea is the second-most popular drink in the world after water.

Tea comes from the leaves of Camellia sinensis plant, an evergreen shrub. Growing and drinking tea originated in China around 2700 B.C. Up to the mid-17th Century, all Chinese tea was green tea. With increased foreign trade, Chinese growers discovered that they could preserve the tea leaves with a special fermentation process, creating black tea. It kept its flavor and aroma longer than green tea and was better equipped for the journey to other countries.

Caffeine

All teas made from the Camellia sinensis plant contain some caffeine. Even decaffeinated teas that go through a chemical process to remove the caffeine carry trace amounts. It’s difficult to give specific caffeine levels, because they depends on when it’s harvested, where it’s grown, water temperature, steep time, amount of leaves used.

Moderate tea consumption is healthy for most people. Most of the known side effects — anxiety, headaches, digestive issues, disrupted sleep patterns — are related to its caffeine and tannin contents. Some people are more sensitive to these compounds than others.

Black tea

Popular black teas include Assam, Darjeeling, Keemun, Nilgiri. Others that blend various black teas include English Breakfast tea, Irish Breakfast tea, Earl Grey tea (with the addition of bergamot oil) and chai tea (with the addition of spices such as cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, peppercorns and more).

Black tea contains various antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of chronic disease and stroke and boost heart, gut and overall health. Caffeine and an amino acid called L-theanine may help improve alertness and focus. Interestingly, the L-theanine also causes relaxation in the brain. High levels of antioxidants found in tea slow the body's absorption of caffeine. The result is a longer period of alertness and more stable energy, without the jitters and crashes that sometimes occur with coffee.

Green tea

Green tea leaves to not oxidize like black tea so it retains its natural green color and fresh flavor. There are Japanese and Chinese varieties that are grown and processed differently, resulting in different tastes. Some popular green teas are Sencha, Gunpowder, Bancha, Matcha.

Health benefits of green tea are similar to those of black tea. It may have more powerful antioxidants, but less caffeine. Green tea also contains more L-theanine, which may balance the effects of caffeine. Other benefits linked to green tea include cancer prevention, heart disease reduction, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, anti-inflammatory, weight loss. Some consider Matcha tea to be the healthiest of teas due to its high antioxidant levels.

Oolong tea

Partially oxidized oolongs vary in taste and are considered one of the more complex teas. Leaves can be processed in a wide variety of ways, yielding different flavors and aromas. Some taste similar to green tea and others are sweet and toasty. Produced mainly in China and Taiwan, popular oolongs include Dan Cong, Ti Kuan Yin, Da Hong Pao.

Possible benefits of oolong and other teas include increased bone mineral density, stronger tooth enamel, reduced formation of dental plaque and help relieving symptoms of eczema.

White tea

Produced at the beginning of the season and made of only young leaves, this brew is light, refreshing and delicate in flavor. Silver Needle, White Peony, Gong Mei, Shou Mei are popular choices.

White tea may also help protect against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, combat skin aging, and lower the risk of insulin resistance.

Pu-erh tea

Exclusively from China, this is a fermented tea traditionally compressed into round cakes. It can be very expensive. Health benefits have not been extensively studied. Because fermented foods may affect gut bacteria concentrations, pu-erh tea may affect digestion and potentially cause some upset.

Yellow tea

This is the rarest type of tea, similarly processed to green tea. It has a mild, sweet flavor.

What is the best tea for you? Have fun experimenting and see which varieties you most enjoy.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0