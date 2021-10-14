Testing and monitoring can help tell a cold from the flu from allergies from COVID

While some symptoms overlap, a person may not experience all of the most common ones, making it difficult to self-diagnose.

“It is always best to talk to your physician if you present any of the symptoms, especially immunocompromised patients or those patients with multiple comorbidities,” Kim said.

Seeking early advice can help in other ways as well, says Dr. Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist with UChicago Medicine.

“The thing that’s going to be tricky this year is we’re already seeing RSV, and we’re going to be seeing the flu again,” she said. “That changes the importance of getting tested early on, because if you have the flu, there’s medications you can take to shorten the length of illness.”

And relying on the typical timing of season viruses won’t work this year, she said.

While RSV usually becomes prevalent from November through March, Bartlett says that this year, doctors are seeing it earlier and more frequently.