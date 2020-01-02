The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte makes major donation to new homeless shelter

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is contributing $100,000 to the Interfaith Community Public Action Delivering Shelter, or PADS, homeless shelter in its first HFL Challenge Grant.
Ed Merrion and PADS aim to raise $300,0000 to turn the former Sacred Heart Church in LaPorte into a facility that will help get the homeless back on their feet by providing them with shelter, food and a support network. The nonprofit currently offers overnight stays at different churches in the community, placing a travel burden on the homeless as the shelter moves from church to church several nights a week.
The charity has now raised $200,000 from people in the community and the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's matching grant, bringing it two-thirds of the way to its goal.
“Our new Challenge Grant challenges organizations to raise a predetermined amount of money with the assurance that HFL will match that amount once the organization hits its goal,” said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. "There are so many amazing organizations in LaPorte that need support in accomplishing their bold goals, and we are looking forward to presenting more organizations with matching grants so that they can accomplish even greater things for our community.”
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks to help make LaPorte one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by providing a range of health and wellness programs that empower residents to be healthy and live well. Its new challenge grant aims to support local groups investing in a healthier LaPorte, and is open to any organization that "directly serves or supports residents who reside within LaPorte" with programs that "impact the health and wellness of La Porte County."
For more information, visit hflaporte.org or call 219-326-2471.
