There are ways to prepare your home and yourself to stay put

Aging in place lets us remain in the comfort and routine of home and provides a sense of autonomy.
It also can be a cost-saving factor. In 2020 assisted-living facilities averaged about $141 per day or $4,300 per month, totaling $51,600 per year, up 7% from 2018, according to seniorliving.com, a resource for residents of senior living communities and those considering it.
“Better quality of life can mean better physical health,” Dr. Shazia Shivji, an internal medicine specialist at Portage Medical Group, says of the psychological and physical pluses of aging in place.
Still there are challenges.
A U.S. Census Bureau 2020 report states that only 10% of U.S. homes have the key features to accommodate older residents — single stories, wider doorways and grab bars among them.
Besides that, as we age we’re more susceptible to illness, falls and depression. For example, flu is more likely to become pneumonia as we age, according to WebMD.
Even so, a recent AARP study shows that 87% of adults 65 and older want to stay in their home and neighborhood.
To do that, preventing falls is a key consideration, says Shivji, suggesting that homeowner install safety features such as handrail in bathrooms and on stairs, toilet seats that accommodate someone with mobility issues and proper lighting. Conversely, remove clutter such as stacks of magazines or boxes, particularly from walkways. Throw and lose rugs should be tacked down or removed to prevent spills.
It also helps to modify your habits. Instead of hopping out of bed, Dr. Reuel Uy of Northwest Medical Group suggests getting up slowly.
“Go from a lying down position to sitting up and wait for a minute,” he says. “Then stand up but don’t move for a minute before you start to move."
“There are services that make it easier to stay in your home,” says Mignon Kennedy, a social worker at SouthernCare Hospice in Valparaiso, noting that groceries and medicines and just a few things that can be delivered, and senior centers offer a place for activities and socialization. “One of the most difficult aspects about aging in place is loneliness.”
Security and support also are important, says Kennedy. That can come from friends and family, along with organizations such as Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and Meals on Wheels.
“If people can volunteer, that’s a way to get out of the house and find meaning, that sense of doing for others that is so important as is keeping occupied,” continues Kennedy. “Becoming bored and isolated can lead to depression.”
Some centers even help with transportation.
There are ways of volunteering online, such as making phone calls to help pass referendum proposals on your favorite issues or in political campaigns.
Other activities to stimulate the home bound include jigsaw puzzles, word games, audiobooks, says Shivji. iPads and Kindles with adjustable fonts make reading easier.
“There are home health services and occupational therapists who can come in and help successfully stage a home to help make it safer,” she says.
Not everyone is able to stay in their home, but adaptations and modifications of physical space and attitude can allow more seniors to do so.