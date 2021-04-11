There are ways to prepare your home and yourself to stay put

Aging in place lets us remain in the comfort and routine of home and provides a sense of autonomy.

It also can be a cost-saving factor. In 2020 assisted-living facilities averaged about $141 per day or $4,300 per month, totaling $51,600 per year, up 7% from 2018, according to seniorliving.com, a resource for residents of senior living communities and those considering it.

“Better quality of life can mean better physical health,” Dr. Shazia Shivji, an internal medicine specialist at Portage Medical Group, says of the psychological and physical pluses of aging in place.

Still there are challenges.

A U.S. Census Bureau 2020 report states that only 10% of U.S. homes have the key features to accommodate older residents — single stories, wider doorways and grab bars among them.

Besides that, as we age we’re more susceptible to illness, falls and depression. For example, flu is more likely to become pneumonia as we age, according to WebMD.

Even so, a recent AARP study shows that 87% of adults 65 and older want to stay in their home and neighborhood.

