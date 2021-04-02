Thermometer, pulse oximeter and other basic gear help keep tabs on your health at home

As for what type of thermometer to use — digital, under the arm, on the forehead, for example — Uy says to stay away from those that contain mercury. “Since they’re made of glass, they can splinter and cut and release toxic mercury,” he says.

Wilkins points out that normal temperatures vary by location.

“A fever is defined as 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit from a rectal or ear temperature,” he says. “Oral temperatures are 0.5 to 1 degree lower than rectal or ear temperatures and under arm is another 0.5 to 1 degree lower than oral and 1 to 2 degrees lower than rectal or ear temperatures. Make sure you indicate to your medical team what type of measurement you are using when reporting temperatures.”

Villalon suggests having a supply of adhesive bandages, cotton swaps, antiseptics, Excedrin, Advil and Tylenol, alcohol, gauze, scissors, eye wash and tape.

“In case of emergencies, it’s good to have a box of Prevail, disposable adult washcloths that help fight bacteria,” she says, adding that they also prevent irritation by helping moisturize skin.

Testing blood oxygen levels is extremely important particularly during the ongoing pandemic. Though a person might be feeling well, a home pulse oximeter might show low levels of oxygen, one of the signs of COVID-19.