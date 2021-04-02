Thermometer, pulse oximeter and other basic gear help keep tabs on your health at home

Being prepared for medical emergencies means having more than just a box of adhesive bandages, a bottle of aspirin and tube of Neosporin shoved in the back of a linen cabinet.
“It’s important to have items at home that you can use in case of an accident or injury that isn’t severe enough to warrant going to the doctor,” says Alicia Villalon, durable medical Equipment customer relations director at Vyto’s Pharmacy in Hammond.
Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a Community Care Network physician on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, recommends having the following equipment at home:
- Thermometer
- Blood pressure cuff
- Pulse oximeter (for measuring the pulse rate and oxygen levels)
- A scale
- A liquid medication syringe.
But there’s more than just having it on hand and at hand.
“The correct use of this equipment is extremely important. If you're not using the recommended techniques, the results can be very inaccurate and unreliable,” Wilkins says. “This can cause increased health concerns over results they may otherwise be normal.”
Forget about placing the back of your hand on someone’s forehead to see whether they’re running a fever, says Dr. Reuel Uy, a board certified internist at Northwest Medical Group in Portage. “Not only should you have a thermometer in your home, but it’s very important to know the cut-off for a fever and that is 100.4 degrees,” he says.
As for what type of thermometer to use — digital, under the arm, on the forehead, for example — Uy says to stay away from those that contain mercury. “Since they’re made of glass, they can splinter and cut and release toxic mercury,” he says.
Wilkins points out that normal temperatures vary by location.
“A fever is defined as 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit from a rectal or ear temperature,” he says. “Oral temperatures are 0.5 to 1 degree lower than rectal or ear temperatures and under arm is another 0.5 to 1 degree lower than oral and 1 to 2 degrees lower than rectal or ear temperatures. Make sure you indicate to your medical team what type of measurement you are using when reporting temperatures.”
Villalon suggests having a supply of adhesive bandages, cotton swaps, antiseptics, Excedrin, Advil and Tylenol, alcohol, gauze, scissors, eye wash and tape.
“In case of emergencies, it’s good to have a box of Prevail, disposable adult washcloths that help fight bacteria,” she says, adding that they also prevent irritation by helping moisturize skin.
Testing blood oxygen levels is extremely important particularly during the ongoing pandemic. Though a person might be feeling well, a home pulse oximeter might show low levels of oxygen, one of the signs of COVID-19.
“For those who don’t have a lung condition, the oxygen rate should be about 97% or 98%,” says Uy. “If your oxygen level is going down to 90% to 92%, see a professional right away.”
When using the pulse oximeter, Wilkins notes that nail polish can block the sensor’s light and give an inaccurate reading. So can movements, so it’s important to stay still while being tested. Also those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tend to have lower readings so 93 may be normal in that case. He advises checking with your medical team to determine your normal levels.
A scale is another important health tool, helping establish baselines and watch for trends.
“I recommend everyone monitor weight at least one to two times per month,” says Wilkins. “Unexpected weight gain is important to note, but even more important is watching trends and monitoring any persistent and unexpected weight loss. These can be signs of very serious illness such as infections and cancer. Catching these trends early is an important step.”
Weight loss also can signify poor eating or dehydration. The same is true for those with issues such as heart failure. By knowing your normal weight, your physician can determine potential water gain associated with heart disease.
Home blood pressure monitors can help prevent heart attacks and strokes and are often more accurate than readings taken in a doctor’s office, where they tend to be higher, says Uy.
Wilkins adds that it’s important not to take your blood pressure within 30 minutes of caffeine or tobacco/cigarette use.
“You should also empty your bladder before testing blood pressure,” he continues.
Rest a full five minutes before testing, make sure the cuff is the correct size and your back is supported and straight against a chair with your arm supported at heart level. Don't talk or respond to others during the test. Also the cuff should go around skin and not clothing for a more accurate read.
“Guidelines also recommend taking two readings several minutes apart and averaging them to have an accurate reading,” says Wilkins. “I recommend patients with known blood-pressure issues and those with concerns to keep a log and bring this to their appointment. They should also bring their machine to their doctors’ appointments if they have high or low readings. The medical office can compare their home cuff to their medical cuff to help ensure the readings are accurate. There are several cases where the home cuff was not reading accurately, causing concerns when blood pressures were actually in the normal range.”
For those who frequently take liquid medications such as children or older adults, a simple liquid medication syringe is important to properly measure dosages, according to Wilkins. They can be much easier to use than medication cups for small adjustments in dosing. Many liquid medications are administered based on the patient's weight, so discuss the proper dose with your doctor and pay attention to the readings on the syringe, Wilkins said.