Young children don’t always wear their hearts on their sleeves.
It can be a predicament for mental health professionals like Dr. Julia Kocal, who plays an important role in screening children for suicidal risks.
“Kids have a difficult time expressing their emotions,” the LaPorte Physician Network psychologist says.
“I often use pictures or emojis to help them describe how they feel, which then could lead to more screening and looking at other baseline behaviors.”
With more advanced technology at children’s fingertips, and mounting pressure to excel, it comes as no surprise to Kocal that recent studies show the number of U.S. children and teens who visited emergency departments for suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts doubled between 2007 and 2015.
The new report, published in JAMA Pediatrics, used data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, which is administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every year.
In the study that gathered data from 300 emergency rooms, researchers tracked the number of children between ages 5 and 18 who received a diagnosis of suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts. The number of diagnoses of either condition rose to 1.12 million in 2015 from 580,000 in 2007.
Though the average age of the evaluated children was 13, 43% of the visits were from children between ages 5 and 11.
Dr. John Walkup, head of child and adolescent psychiatry at Lurie Children’s of Chicago, says during the past three to four years, the hospital’s emergency room has seen a 10 to 15% increase in kids coming through the door seeking help for suicidal thoughts or attempts.
The numbers align with national averages, he says, as well as statistics that estimate 20% of today’s youth experience mental disorders.
However, both Walkup and Kocal say although the statistics are alarming, the true picture of mental illness in today’s youth is far more complex.
Complicated reasons
Depression and prior suicide attempts are among the biggest risk factors for suicide. Today, cyber-bullying, the use of social media, and an increased pressure on kids to participate in activities and achieve in school often get identified as factors that increase stress and depression in youth.
In younger children especially, however, other issues may play a greater role in impacting whether a child’s thoughts turn suicidal.
“I think one thing that’s very important is this thought that only people who talk about suicide are depressed,” Kocal said.
“With children, there’s an issue of impulsivity. They’re not necessarily depressed.”
Changes in a child’s baseline behaviors, such as sleeping and eating patterns, continuous stomach aches that can’t be attributed to a medical condition, an increase in worrying, and boredom with activities that once interested them may signal an evaluation is necessary.
Children also who are diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety disorders and autism tend to experience more impulsivity issues, doctors say.
“Anxiety disorders really hit kids between 6 and 12, and I think we’re increasingly becoming aware of how suicidal thoughts are tied to anxiety,” Walkup said.
“Because these disorders hit kids between 6 and 12, it’s not surprising to me that you may see kids who are presenting with a mix of anxiety and suicidal thoughts.”
As a society, Walkup says, we more often connect suicide thoughts and attempts to depression and unhappiness. Many also consider it normal for children and teens to experience some level of anxiety.
“Evidence-based treatments for anxiety are newer. We’ve known about depression in teenagers since back in the 1980s,” he said.
“So we’ve had a 30-year run in advocating for depression, and less time to advocate for anxiety disorders.”
It’s important to note, Walkup says, that the majority of children with ADHD and anxiety aren’t suicidal.
“I think that pathway is a fairly specific one that we’re still working to understand,” he said.
“If you take care of ADHD, anxiety and even depression, you’re going to provide all kinds of good. It’s not just about preventing suicide, but improving their sense of well being.”
A silver lining
While the increase in ER visits found in the newly released study are staggering, and even frightening for parents, Kocal says one of the reasons behind the spike may point to better diagnostic tools and awareness.
“The upside to this bad news is that we are screening better than ever before,” she said. “We are identifying it more in part because we are looking for it.”
Emergency room departments now have protocols in place that help medical staff better assess youth who are at risk for suicide, she says.
Researchers also better understand how risk factors impact younger children versus teenagers, Kocal says.
“We are looking at the precipitating factors more between elementary aged kids 5 to 11 and early adolescence 12 to 24, which has been studied more often,” she said.
The stigma associated with mental health care also is decreasing, Walkup says.
“People worry about increases in utilization because they think it means something, but if it’s because of a decrease in stigma and because we’re capturing kids through outpatient services and in ERs, maybe this isn’t such a bad thing,” he said.
That’s why he says solely attributing rising numbers of youth visiting emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts or attempts to today’s unique influences may be premature.
“With the population increasing and increased awareness, you’re going to see an increased number coming through the ER,” Walkup said.
Today’s challenges
Though a decrease in stigma and a rise in awareness have led to more youth getting treatment, one of the greatest challenges children and their families face is immediate access to care.
While the data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey focused on emergency room visits, Walkup says more work needs to be done so children at risk are identified in the primary care or school settings.
“That’s where we need to work, where we can create more mental health services in a traditional, non-emergency setting,” he said.
For Kocal, whose office is located in Knox, ensuring children in rural areas get the treatment they need has been a priority.
“There are not as many resources, and there’s some stigma,” she said. “A lot of times, there’s a feeling in a community where if I don’t ask, I won’t open up a can of worms.”
In the LaPorte Physician Network, however, there has been an emphasis on including mental health services in more primary care offices — especially in rural areas like Knox.
“We wanted to put a program in place where I am just down the hall, where if there is a person in their waiting room and being evaluated, if there’s any concern at all, they can grab us.”
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.