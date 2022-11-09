Time change, earlier sunsets needn't spell emotional, physical gloom

For a lot of people, the annual autumn time change registers as little more than the mild annoyance of forgetting to turn back one or two of the household clocks or adjusting to the suddenly late-afternoon sunsets. But for others, the concerns and issues at this time of year are significantly more profound, with the reduced daylight hours and shifting seasons taking a serious mental or even physical toll.

Kiessa Hamilton has seen her share of this phenomenon in her more than two decades of social services work with the elderly, youth, adults and families. Here, in a lightly edited interview, the licensed social worker and mental health therapist at New Leaf Resources in Crown Point explains how the time change can affect certain individuals and offers some ideas for how to minimize its potential negative effects.

Q: What kinds of mental and/or physical effects can the time change have on people?

Kiessa Hamilton: Many people may suffer seasonal depression and even increased anxiety as a result of the time change. People can become less active physically, as well, and therefore began to feel more tired. Oftentimes, if you are mentally fatigued, you can become physically fatigued. Vitamin D plays a large role as it relates to energy/fatigue. Vitamin D can decrease from lack of sun exposure during the late fall/winter season, because of more overcast skies, earlier sunsets and less outdoor activity. There may also be vitamin deficiencies in other areas.

People with seasonal depression will be affected, in general, by the change in season. Individuals with this disorder suffer more depression, but it is often more environmental than clinical. Those with seasonal depression are often already diagnosed with or showing symptoms of other clinical forms of depression, PTSD or anxiety.

Q: What are some things people can do to help minimize the negative effects of the time change on their mood and/or mental/physical health?

Hamilton: It can be beneficial to stay active and to get as much sun as possible. Self-care, fun activities and time with family and friends are all very important. The key is to not get isolated. Consider speaking with a medical professional to discuss options for medications to help with emotional/mental stability during these times. Stay hopeful and find reasons to look forward to the future, always keeping in mind that the seasons will change again. I personally hate winter. I do a countdown to Dec. 21, because that’s when the days slowly start to get longer again.

Q: What are some signs that a person might want to consider professional help to deal with issues related to the time change or change of seasons?

Hamilton: It may be time to seek help if the sadness or depression escalates. It's often hard to notice in oneself, but if a person has begun to isolate, sees no hope in their life or feels helpless, these are signs that the issue has gotten more serious. But there is always hope as long as there is breath in your body. Days pass and seasons change.

That said, if someone is feeling very dark mentally/emotionally, they should seek help from a professional as soon as possible, such as the 988 suicide/mental health crisis hotline. It can also be helpful to simply speak to friends, family, neighbors or associates. The most important thing is to be reminded that we are not alone, and there is always someone somewhere who cares.