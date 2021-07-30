Times correspondent shares her successful weight-loss story

Since I’d never had success losing weight in the past, I wasn’t sure where to start. Then I met a lady I was writing a story about who had lost over 90 pounds gradually over about 18 months. She mentioned what her doctor had recommended for her, and it sounded doable to me.

The next day, I started following her formula of limiting calories to 1,200 a day, drinking at least four 16-ounce water bottles a day and exercising for 30 minutes five times a week. I also started making some dishes I’d made for my husband last year when he was following a keto diet, so I was consuming very few carbs.

In a month I was down about 10 pounds. I had started reading more on weight loss and listening to podcasts on the topic, but figured it would be a good idea to make a doctor's appointment for some guidance. As I was recording calories to make sure I didn’t go over 1,200 a day, I found that many days I was under 1,000, which a nurse friend warned me was not good.

I also realized where that number of 1,200 calories a day was coming from when I learned about eating in a calorie-deficit. By following the calorie-deficit method of reducing your daily diet to 500 calories below what you are burning in a day, it causes you to lose weight slowly.