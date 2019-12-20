{{featured_button_text}}
Participants in The Times' Lose 19 in '19 weight loss contest have lost a collective 428 pounds, according to their most recent weigh-ins.

As the 19 contestants enter the home stretch, seven of them met the initial goal of losing 19 pounds at their most recent weigh-in: Steve Clark of Merrillville, Dino Ramirez of Cedar Lake, Jason Mikolanis of Schererville, Rick Conaway of St. John, Dave Sobilo of Hammond, Austin Logue of Munster and Ashley Howard of Michigan City.

Clark leads the competition in terms of pounds lost and percentage of body weight lost. He's down 109.3 pounds, or 33.5% of his initial weight. Rounding out the top 3, by percent of initial weight lost, are Ramirez, down 59.5 pounds, or 22.7% of his body weight, and Conaway, down 62.9 pounds, or 19% of his body weight.

The complete rankings are:

1. Steve Clark: 33.5%*

2. Dino Ramirez: 22.7%*

3. Rick Conaway: 19%*

4. Austin Logue: 12.6%*

5. Dave Sobilo: 9%*

6. Ashley Howard: 8.3%*

7. Andy Tylka: 6.6%

8. Jason Mikolanis*, Kim Collins and Brenda Darrol: 6.4%

11. Rachel Leep: 5.4%

12. Linda Collins-Brown: 3.2%

13. Gavin Richardson: 2.1%

14. Constance Stoneberg: 1.7%

15. Nancy Simko: 1.3%

16. Milosh Pujo: 1.2%

17. Carol Sterken: 1%

18. Mike Absher and Luis Gonzalez: less than 1%

* = Met the initial contest goal of losing at least 19 pounds in 2019

Total pounds lost: 428

