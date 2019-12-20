Participants in The Times' Lose 19 in '19 weight loss contest have lost a collective 428 pounds, according to their most recent weigh-ins.
As the 19 contestants enter the home stretch, seven of them met the initial goal of losing 19 pounds at their most recent weigh-in: Steve Clark of Merrillville, Dino Ramirez of Cedar Lake, Jason Mikolanis of Schererville, Rick Conaway of St. John, Dave Sobilo of Hammond, Austin Logue of Munster and Ashley Howard of Michigan City.
Clark leads the competition in terms of pounds lost and percentage of body weight lost. He's down 109.3 pounds, or 33.5% of his initial weight. Rounding out the top 3, by percent of initial weight lost, are Ramirez, down 59.5 pounds, or 22.7% of his body weight, and Conaway, down 62.9 pounds, or 19% of his body weight.
The complete rankings are:
1. Steve Clark: 33.5%*
2. Dino Ramirez: 22.7%*
3. Rick Conaway: 19%*
4. Austin Logue: 12.6%*
5. Dave Sobilo: 9%*
6. Ashley Howard: 8.3%*
7. Andy Tylka: 6.6%
8. Jason Mikolanis*, Kim Collins and Brenda Darrol: 6.4%
11. Rachel Leep: 5.4%
12. Linda Collins-Brown: 3.2%
13. Gavin Richardson: 2.1%
14. Constance Stoneberg: 1.7%
15. Nancy Simko: 1.3%
16. Milosh Pujo: 1.2%
17. Carol Sterken: 1%
18. Mike Absher and Luis Gonzalez: less than 1%
* = Met the initial contest goal of losing at least 19 pounds in 2019
Total pounds lost: 428
Take a hike ... and explore the great outdoors in the Region
LAKE COUNTY TRAILS
Buckley Homestead
The Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway (aka the C&O Trail)
Length: 1.9 miles
Trail Access: Broadway and Taft Street, Merrillville
Surface: asphalt
Deep River County Park
Erie Lackawanna Trail
Green Link Trail
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve
Hobart Prairie Grove Trail
Homestead Village and Homestead Acres
Length: 2 miles total
Trail Access: 10250 Olcott Ave. or 9921 Olcott Ave., St. John
Surface: paved
Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve
Lake Etta
Lake George Trail (Wolf Lake)
Length: 3.1 miles
Trail Access: North end of Forsythe Park, Hammond; 119th Street, Whiting
Surface: asphalt
Lake Hills Park
Lemon Lake
Little Calumet River Levee Trail
Length: 6 miles
Trail Access: West head is Calumet Avenue, Munster. East head is Martin Luther King Drive, Gary
Surface: asphalt
Marquette Trail
Length: 2.1 miles
Trail Access: East Lot 540 North County Line Road, Gary
Surface: paved
Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue Trail
Length: 1.3 miles
Trail access: Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue, Gary
Surface: paved
Miller Woods
Monon Trail
Oak Ridge Prairie
Oak Savannah Trail
Pennsy Greenway
St. John Trail
Length: 2.5 miles
Trail access: Olcott Ave. and White Oak, St. John
Surface: asphalt
Stoney Run County Park
Three Rivers
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail access: 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station
Surface: asphalt
Timberlane Park Trail
Length: .125 miles
Trail access: 11825 W. 90th Place, St. John
Surface: paved
Veterans Memorial Bikeway
Length: 8.3 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 231, Crown Point
Surface: paved
West Beach Trail
Whihala Beachside Trail
Wicker Memorial Park
LAPORTE COUNTY TRAILS
Ambler Flatwoods Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 5 miles
Trail Access: Meer Road and County Road 900 North, Michigan City
Surface: natural
Brincka Cross Gardens
Creek Ridge County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.35 mile
Trail Access: 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City
Surface: natural
Heron Rookery Trail
Lincoln Memorial Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 1.5 miles
Trail Access: 10335 W. 350 S., Westville
Surface: natural
Luhr County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.7 mile
Trail Access: 3178 S. County Road 150W, LaPorte
Surface: paved
Pinhook Trail
Red Mill County Park
Length: Three trails totaling 1.05 miles
Trail Access: 0185 S. Holmesville Road, LaPorte
Surface: paved
PORTER COUNTY TRAILS
Bailly/Chellberg Trail
Calumet Dunes Trail
Calumet Trail
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve
Cowles Bog Trail
Dunes Kankakee Bike Trail
Dune Ridge Trail
Glenwood Dunes Trail
Great Marsh Trail
Iron Horse Heritage Trail
Length: 5 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 149, ¾ miles south of U.S. 20, Portage
Surface: natural
Indiana State Dunes Park
Lakewood Link Trail (within Rogers Lakewood Park)
Length: 2 miles
Trail Access: 5320 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Surface: paved
Little Calumet River Trail
Outback Trail
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail
Porter Brickyard Trail
Length: 3.5 Miles
Trail Access: North lot, 1184 N. Mineral Springs Road, Dune Acres
Surface: paved