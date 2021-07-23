Tips to keep your vision clear and healthy

We depend upon our eyes for so much.

Eighty percent of what we perceive comes through our eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making sight arguably the most important sense. But we often don’t give our eyes a second glance, as it were.

Keeping our eyes healthy and functioning is important.

“Control blood pressure (hypertension), blood sugar (diabetes) and cholesterol as they all can cause major vision issues," says Dr. Nicole Albright, who is certified by the American Board of Optometry and practices at Moses EyeCare Center. “Wearing sunglasses or lenses that have UV protection to slow progression of cataracts and macular degeneration.”

In general, sunglasses also help prevent dry-eye disease by protecting against UVA and UVB rays that can damage the cornea, lens and retina and cause cancer of the eyelid, says Dr. Delia Malone, a board-certified optometrist specializing in pediatric and family eye care at Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.

But Malone is talking about inflammatory dry eye disease, calling it the gingivitis of the eye. When ignored DES can cause serious damage. And as we age, we become more prone to developing dry-eye disease as well as glaucoma, cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.