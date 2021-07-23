Tips to keep your vision clear and healthy

We depend upon our eyes for so much.
Eighty percent of what we perceive comes through our eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making sight arguably the most important sense. But we often don’t give our eyes a second glance, as it were.
Keeping our eyes healthy and functioning is important.
“Control blood pressure (hypertension), blood sugar (diabetes) and cholesterol as they all can cause major vision issues," says Dr. Nicole Albright, who is certified by the American Board of Optometry and practices at Moses EyeCare Center. “Wearing sunglasses or lenses that have UV protection to slow progression of cataracts and macular degeneration.”
In general, sunglasses also help prevent dry-eye disease by protecting against UVA and UVB rays that can damage the cornea, lens and retina and cause cancer of the eyelid, says Dr. Delia Malone, a board-certified optometrist specializing in pediatric and family eye care at Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting.
But Malone is talking about inflammatory dry eye disease, calling it the gingivitis of the eye. When ignored DES can cause serious damage. And as we age, we become more prone to developing dry-eye disease as well as glaucoma, cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
To keep eyes moist and healthy, Albright suggests staying hydrated, avoid air blowing directly into the eyes and giving up smoking. Tobacco users are twice as likely to experience dry eyes, she said. Using a humidifier and removing and replacing contact lenses as recommended are also important.
In general, dry eyes usually respond to over-the-counter lubricating eye drops used once or twice a day for about two weeks. It’s important to buy drops with packaging reading “complete” or “dry eye treatment.”
If the dry and itchy feeling persists after using drops according to directions, Malone suggests setting up an evaluation with an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
Other steps to maintain healthy eyes include eating a well-balanced diet with dark leafy vegetables, flaxseed, walnuts and fatty fish. Salmon, mackerel, shellfish and trout have a high omega-3 content, which studies indicate are heart-healthy and improve the oil film that keeps eyes moist.
“There is no official recommended dosage of omega-3s, but 200-500 milligrams of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are the most often recommended dosage,” says Malone.
Blinking keeps the eyes hydrated, but the heavy use of electronics reduces the amount we blink by up to 80%.
“Blinking hard helps express meibum — the oil in your meibomian glands that serves as the lipid layer that hold the mucin and aqueous layers of the tears on the eye,” says Albright. “The lids also function to help clear debris with your tears, much like a windshield wiper and the washer fluid of car.”
To reduce screen stress on the eyes, Malone recommends the 20:20:20 rule — every 20 minutes look away from the screen for 20 seconds to look at things that are 20 feet away.