When it comes to food cravings, leafy greens, beans and broccoli are not typically at the top of the list. Sugar, on the other hand, tends to be popular. Americans are the No. 1 consumers of sugar in the world. So the food industry has gotten good at hiding it, sometimes in products we’d least expect. And our taste buds delight in fructose, sucrose, glucose, corn syrup and more.

According to the Diabetes Council (thediabetescouncil.com), a resource for those with type-2 diabetes and prediabetes, the average daily sugar consumption per person is 126.40 grams or about 30 teaspoons. The American Heart Association says women should have fewer than 6 teaspoons (25 grams), and men should have fewer than 9 teaspoons (36 grams) per day. Such sugar intake may be contributing to the increase in diabetes, obesity and other health conditions.

Though we know it’s better to consume an abundance of plant-based foods, many of us grew up with a sugary treat as reward for cleaning our plates. Sugar also activates the reward and pleasure centers of our brains the same way addictive substances do.

So it's a hard habit to break — and one best done slowly and consistently.

Tips to reduce sugar consumption include:

Eat a variety of foods

When you’re hungry, eat foods that nourish your body: Lean protein; vegetables; fruits; whole grains; and healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and avocados. Meeting your nutritional needs with variety will give you proper energy and fiber, stabilize blood sugar and help your body function optimally. Eliminating hunger will help eliminate the craving for sugar. If you still want a little something, you’ll probably consume less than if you’d gone straight to the snacks.

Plan meals and snacks

Make a food plan for your week. Even if you can't follow it perfectly, you’ll feel better than if you’d had no plan. As you grocery shop, keep in mind that whatever comes home with you will get eaten. If you’re trying to eat fewer sugary snacks, don’t put them in your grocery cart.

Get curious

Ideally, we eat only foods that are natural — whole foods that don’t require labels. Since that’s rather impossible, get curious about the nutrient content, specifically added sugars in packaged foods. Initially, this will take more time in the grocery store, but your health is worth it. If you’re going to eat those cookies that come in a box, you deserve to know what’s in them. After reading, you may return them to the shelf. This is when I insert my “amazing rule.” If you’re going to eat a treat, make sure it's amazing.

Purge the pantry

It’s a good idea to spend about 15 minutes every month doing a quick purge. Toss stale junk food that is not amazing, snacks you brought home in a weak moment, leftover candy from Halloween. Next time your sweet tooth kicks in, you’ll head for those planned healthier options in the fridge, such as a sweet, juicy apple or orange. The sugar in fruit, fructose, is a natural sugar that comes with the bonus of nutrients, fiber and antioxidants. Eating fresh or frozen fruit provides the satisfaction of chewing, hydration and deliciousness. Fructose is released slowly. This has a different overall effect on the body than added sugar in a doughnut or pop, which leaves you hungry and leads to a sugar crash.

Other ideas

Next time you feel the urge to head for your cookie stash, try these ideas:

Take a walk/run or get other exercise

Drink a glass of water

Include more protein in your diet

Eat more high-fiber foods

Consider/journal the reasons you’re reducing sugar

Eat an apple, banana or orange

Take a hot shower or bath

Phone a friend.

Choosing to cut back on added sugars is a lifestyle change. Start with one idea, such as buying one less processed food item this week or drinking less pop. Make another change the following week. Slow and steady brings success.

