Valparaiso veterinarian honored for lifetime achievement

Dr. Jerry Rodenbarger of Valparaiso won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association.

The West Lafayette native, who earned his degree in veterinary medicine from Purdue University, was recognized for "cumulative service and accomplishments benefiting the profession, organized veterinary medicine, and the community."

After starting his career as a veterinarian in South Bend, Rodenbarger moved to Valparaiso, where he has owned or partnered in three different practices over the last 39 years.

"The Valparaiso community has been so supportive of his veterinary practices throughout the years," the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association said in a news release. "Because of this, he has returned the favor by giving back through active involvement in local, charitable organizations. Dr. Rodenbarger has had the privilege of serving on many boards and committees during his professional career: the Valparaiso Parks Foundation, the YMCA, the Boys' and Girls' Club, the United Way, Our Greater Good, Family House and Housing Opportunities."

He's won multiple other honors over the years, including the Park Foundation Legends Award, the United Way Dorothy Porter outstanding volunteer award, the Valparaiso Chamber Legacy of Service Award, and the Carolyn and Dr. John Wolf YMCA Legacy Award.