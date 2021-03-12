Valparaiso woman hopes for double lung transplant to survive

A phone conversation with Holly Anne Szmutko is much like any other — hellos, goodbyes and the latest news in between.
Yet in the background, there’s something noticeably different — a rhythmic clicking followed by a whoosh of air. It would be difficult for anyone who doesn’t know Szmutko to pinpoint the source of the repeated sounds.
For Szmutko, they’re all too familiar and have become a part of her life that any day now she hopes to replace with barely audible breaths that so many take for granted.
The portable ventilator, needed so that she can breathe, is the third voice in the background, and one that tells a story of survival and hope.
The wait for the call
Any day now, the call could come. At 45 years old, Szmutko has been placed on the organ transplant waiting list.
The Valparaiso resident needs a double lung transplant to survive and currently relies on a portable ventilator to help her breathe.
About five years ago, she began experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain, and noticed her blood pressure was running high.
“I was also retaining fluid, and no one could figure out why,” she said.
It wasn’t until she had hip repair surgery about two years ago and had difficulty recovering from undergoing general anesthesia that she was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
“The shortness of breath got worse, and my breathing got worse,” Szmutko said.
Pulmonary hypertension is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in a person’s lungs. Pressure in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs becomes too high, which leads to the narrowing of the arteries. Blood does not flow as well as it should, resulting in less oxygen in the blood.
There is no cure, but a double lung transplant could save her and improve her quality of life.
“Being on a portable ventilator is hard,” she said. “Tanks are heavy and require a device to wheel them around.”
Szmutko is also on Remodulin, a pump therapy that treats pulmonary arterial hypertension. The pump runs 24/7.
“That comes with a backup bag with medication and pump refills,” she said. “You have to account for everything that can happen, anywhere you go. There is no dropping by the store for supplies.”
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is considered rare, with between 500 and 1,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the American Lung Association. Getting the right diagnosis quickly is crucial since the condition worsens over time and there is no cure.
“My condition is worsening, and the only way to get a better quality of life is to get a double lung transplant,” she said.
Homebound other than for doctor’s appointments, Szmutko wonders each time the phone rings whether it will be the call. While some avoid phone numbers they don’t recognize, Szmutko answers each time, just in case.
“Lots of vehicle warranty offers,” she said, chuckling through the phone. “At first, it would make my heart drop when it wasn’t the call. Now it doesn’t.”
When her name was added to the transplant list, Szmutko said she was told it could take anywhere from six hours to 60 days, but it isn’t guaranteed when a pair of lungs will become available.
“Then you’re scored, so there might be someone higher than me,” she said. “It’s constantly evolving, and with COVID patients, it’s evolving even more.”
A costly hurdle
Although receiving a double lung transplant already comes with several risks and challenges, the cost of the procedure presents another significant hurdle to overcome.
A double lung transplant can cost as much as $1.3 million before insurance. While Szmutko is insured, her plan will not cover all of her expenses, including temporary relocation.
Once she receives the call that a set of lungs has become available, she must immediately travel to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where she is being treated. After the procedure, she has been advised to relocate near the hospital for at least one to three months for regular follow-up treatment and to be nearby in case any complications arise. Her mother, who has served as her primary caregiver, will accompany her.
“Lodging costs more than I make in a month,” Szmutko said.
She has turned to Help Hope Live, a nonprofit medical fundraising platform that helps patients like Szmutko start secure and medically verified fundraising campaigns backed by one-on-one fundraising help.
“We work with not only transplant patients, but also families facing countless other medical challenges, including spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cancer, ALS, multiple sclerosis, COVID-19 and dozens of other diagnoses,” said Emily Progin, PR and communications coordinator for the organization.
Fundraising campaigns often include both medical and related expenses.
“So for a patient like Holly, that could include unusual costs such as renovating a home to remove mold that threatens the health of her lungs, or physical therapy to help her recover after her transplant,” Progin said.
For other patients, fundraising helps with anything from caregiving to an accessible van or specialized home health equipment, she said. What makes the organization different from sites like GoFundMe is that Help Hope Live manages all of the funds raised.
“That fact leads to a lot of unique benefits for patients,” Progin said. “Donations are tax-deductible, and they don’t count as personal income or assets to the patient.”
Help Hope Live also pays bills directly and medically verifies each campaign with a medical provider, which offers confidence and security for donors, Progin said.
“They always know that the funds are going to the right place and are only being used for the right purpose,” she said.
As part of the fundraising efforts, raffles that include items and services donated by local businesses in Northwest Indiana are regularly added to Szmutko’s fundraising site, helphopelive.org/campaign/18341.
“This community is very supportive,” she said. “People I don’t know have reached out to me. It’s very heartwarming.”
A commitment to help others
As Szmutko awaits for word on what comes next in her journey, she continues to provide support for others experiencing the same range of emotions she has experienced over the past few years.
“After I got over the anger and denial of being diagnosed, I saw there wasn’t a local support group for people like me,” she said.
In response, Szmutko started the Northwest Indiana PH PHriends Support Group. Shortly after her diagnosis, she also began advocating for herself and others who have life-threatening conditions by meeting with members of Congress.
Although COVID has sidelined in-person meetings, she said she still advocates for the passage of the Safe Step Act, a bill that aims to allow patients to receive the treatment they need, rather than forcing them to receive less expensive, less effective treatment.
She also advises others to advocate for themselves and to never give up.
“All I can say, no matter what anyone tells you, is keep seeking out care, because I was told there was nothing wrong with me,” Szmutko said.
It wasn’t until she became more ill that a diagnosis finally came.
“A lot of people will just give up after someone is told there’s nothing wrong with you,” she said. “You have to keep pushing until you find that diagnosis.”
While she takes one day at a time, Szmutko said she never stops dreaming.
“I do think about what I’m going to do,” she said. “I can’t wait to get out in nature and go on trips.”