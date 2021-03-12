Valparaiso woman hopes for double lung transplant to survive

Homebound other than for doctor’s appointments, Szmutko wonders each time the phone rings whether it will be the call. While some avoid phone numbers they don’t recognize, Szmutko answers each time, just in case.

“Lots of vehicle warranty offers,” she said, chuckling through the phone. “At first, it would make my heart drop when it wasn’t the call. Now it doesn’t.”

When her name was added to the transplant list, Szmutko said she was told it could take anywhere from six hours to 60 days, but it isn’t guaranteed when a pair of lungs will become available.

“Then you’re scored, so there might be someone higher than me,” she said. “It’s constantly evolving, and with COVID patients, it’s evolving even more.”

A costly hurdle

Although receiving a double lung transplant already comes with several risks and challenges, the cost of the procedure presents another significant hurdle to overcome.

A double lung transplant can cost as much as $1.3 million before insurance. While Szmutko is insured, her plan will not cover all of her expenses, including temporary relocation.