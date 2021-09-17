Valpo woman, doctor offer advice on coping with kidney stones

Nearly 20 years ago, Kellie Maxwell experienced her first kidney stone attack.

“I had no idea what was happening,” the Valparaiso resident recalled. “I was in so much pain I called an ambulance. The pain was comparable to giving birth.”

Once in the emergency room, medical staff treated Maxwell with pain medications and told her to follow up with a urologist.

“I’ve seen several since and have had more surgeries than I can count,” she said.

Now 41, Maxwell has tried increasing her water intake, watching her diet and taking different medications to help reduce the risk of kidney stones recurring. It can be frustrating, she said, especially since doctors don’t know why she is more prone to developing them.

Kidney stones are common — affecting more than 1 in 10 people, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Some studies show that among those who have passed one kidney stone, there is a significant chance that kidney stones can recur — as much as a 60% to 80% chance over the course of a lifetime.

Kidney stones are hard deposits that are made of minerals and salts. They form inside a person’s kidneys when urine becomes concentrated. This allows the minerals to crystalize and stick together.