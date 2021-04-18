Vigorous workouts caffeinated workouts, leafy greens and muscles, plant-based diet cardio benefits, arguments and health

Watch the vigor when working out

Everyone knows exercising is good for the body, but a new study says the wrong form of exercise can damage the body’s ability to properly burn calories.

The body’s mitochondria take calories and turn them into heat. The more muscles a body has, the more mitochondria there are available to burn calories.

According to the study by researchers from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences and the Karolinska Institutet, too much high intensity training can damage mitochondria’s ability to do its job.

What’s the sweet spot? According to the Mayo Clinic, a person should get roughly 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week. Up to 90 minutes per week can still produce benefits, but vigorous exercise as high as 152 minutes can do more harm than good.

Source: Cell Metabolism journal

Have a cup of Joe and go

Taking caffeine half an hour before performing an aerobic exercise may increase the amount of fat burned during the workout.