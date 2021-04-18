Vigorous workouts caffeinated workouts, leafy greens and muscles, plant-based diet cardio benefits, arguments and health

Watch the vigor when working out
Everyone knows exercising is good for the body, but a new study says the wrong form of exercise can damage the body’s ability to properly burn calories.
The body’s mitochondria take calories and turn them into heat. The more muscles a body has, the more mitochondria there are available to burn calories.
According to the study by researchers from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences and the Karolinska Institutet, too much high intensity training can damage mitochondria’s ability to do its job.
What’s the sweet spot? According to the Mayo Clinic, a person should get roughly 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week. Up to 90 minutes per week can still produce benefits, but vigorous exercise as high as 152 minutes can do more harm than good.
Source: Cell Metabolism journal
Have a cup of Joe and go
Taking caffeine half an hour before performing an aerobic exercise may increase the amount of fat burned during the workout.
That’s according to a new study that also showed the effects of the caffeine are greater if a person exercises in the afternoon.
As part of the study reviewed in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, researchers at the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada separated participants into two groups. One received a green coffee bean powder equivalent to a cup of strong coffee, and the other group received a placebo, both dissolved in water. After standardizing the conditions for the test, participants drank the water and rested for 30 minutes before performing a cycling exercise.
Those who got the caffeine experienced an increase in fat oxidation during exercise.
Source: Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition
Leafy greens can flex muscles
Salad eaters, take note.
Eating a cup of leafy green vegetables every day can help boost muscle function. A new study by researchers at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia that found those who consumed a nitrate-rich diet had better muscle function in their lower limbs.
In fact, the study found that those who regularly consumed leafy greens had 11% stronger lower limb strength than those who didn’t include nitrate in their diet.
Source: Journal of Nutrition
Popular diet can lower stroke risk
A plant-based diet has several benefits, including reducing stroke risk and improving overall cardiovascular health, according to a new study by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
After looking at health data of more than 200,000 men and women, researchers found that those who reported a regular consumption of plant-based foods had a 10% lower risk of experiencing a stroke.
Plant-based diets include dark leafy greens, whole grains and beans.
Source: Neurology
When arguing, let it go
Letting a disagreement fester can not only hurt a relationship, it also can hurt a person’s health.
That’s according to a new study that shows if an argument lasts for a long time, it can directly affect a person’s health.
But exactly how long is too long?
Oregon State University researchers used data from the National Study of Daily Experiences and determined that any disagreements should be resolved on the day they happen to prevent a prolonged increase in negative emotions.
Source: The Journals of Gerontology