Vision exams, starting at 6 months, can help proper eye development, promote learning

Considering the importance of eye health, there are many steps parents can take to help their children's vision develop.

Regular eye examinations are a key part of that, so doctors can identify potential issues even before children exhibit symptoms.

“People don’t think to bring their babies in,” said Dr. Delia Malone, of Levin Eye Care Center in Whiting, recommending children have their first exam between six months to a year old or sooner if there’s a concern.

“You want that first eye exam to make sure that there’s not something that’s going to stop the development of the eyes,” she said.

She said the infant exams are quick, and it’s easier to do when the child is six months because the babies tend to cooperate better than toddlers.

“People say, ‘well, how can you know anything?’ ” Malone said. “Well, we literally shine a special kind of light into the back of their eyes and the way the light comes back to us tells us what the prescription is.”

She said it’s important to catch any potential eye issues early to take corrective actions when babies are “creating programs” that develop their vision.

An infantile cataract, high-vision prescription, an eye turn or another issue can prevent the child from creating the programs necessary for good vision.

If an infant exam shows no issues, Malone recommends annual visits to ensure vision is progressing well.

“But this is the time when they’re going to start learning their (vision) system,” Malone said. “So as long as I know there’s nothing in the way of their learning, then I have to wait for the learning to happen to see if the learning is happening well.”

As babies grow, Malone said tummy time is a great opportunity to develop their vision.

“A baby’s world is very close to them. They need to be looking at something and then touching it and then putting it in their mouth and then looking at it again, because this is confirming what they’re understanding,” she said.

Malone said as children turn 3, 4 and 5, “red flags” to watch for when it comes to vision include trouble learning letters and sight words.

She said some children could develop an eye turn, in which one eye turns to the right or left. Children also have had high-vision prescriptions or different prescriptions in their eyes.

“At any point, if the two eyes have very different prescriptions, we want to address that because that means one eye is going to be doing all the work and the other eye isn’t going to learn any programming,” Malone said.

Malone said some children can see with 20/20 vision, but they’re working hard to achieve it.

“Some children lack that focusing mechanism to correct a distance prescription so they can pass an exam for 20/20 vision, and still be working really hard and overfocusing their whole system,” Malone said.

She compares trouble focusing to learning to walk with heavy weights on your feet.

Malone said the type size of books and other school materials starts to get smaller in second and third grades and there are fewer photos to aid in comprehension.

“Here, if the (vision) programming is done well, their eyes are like little ballet dancers just running over the words and stopping where they need to stop to see all of the words, getting to the end of the line and getting to the beginning of the next line easily,” Malone said of reading. “Holding their attention and focus, using their visual memory to see what word that is and put the idea in their head.”

If that happens with low effort, children can create pictures of what's happening in the book in their minds. She said it’s much easier to remember a picture than random details, and children can struggle if their eyes are having trouble reading.

Malone said eye problems also can be associated with symptoms of attention-deficit disorder. She recommends that a child diagnosed with ADD have a behavioral optometry examination.

Malone said behavioral optometry looks at eye function and how it affects behavior.

“It may be the source of everything. It may just be a compounding factor (to ADD). But there are things that we can do about it. There are lenses and glasses, of course; there’s therapy to help them rewrite the programming,” she said.

Malone said “70% of the brain is dedicated to the visual world.” If a child is struggling with vision, it can create problems akin to a computer program that continually crashes.

“What would your attention be if you were constantly trying to fix little errors that didn’t have anything to do with what you truly wanted to do?” Malone said.

Participating in vision screenings in school and elsewhere can identify some obvious issues, but they won't catch everything, which is why Malone says regular examinations are important.

“The screener will pick up the 10 most obvious cases,” Malone said. “What if your child is No. 11?”