It can help boost flexibility and performance and reduce the risk of injury during exercise.

What is it? Warming up.

“Warming up in fitness means we are preparing our body physically and mentally for the workout we are about to do,” says Sindel Keister, certified personal trainer at the Southlake YMCA.

The body needs to prepare itself for a more strenuous workout. “Think of your pre-workout routine as taking a few minutes to warm up a car that has been sitting outside in cold temperatures all night,” says Ken Croner, a personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe.

“Warming up is necessary for several reasons. It will efficiently boost heart rate and blood flow to the muscles and increase the core temperature of the body,” he says.

Croner says that these warmup effects will activate an exerciser’s nervous system and prepare them for more challenging movements in a training session.

Warming up can include a wide variety of activities from fast-paced walking to other light cardio or movement-based stretching. “If I am working out my legs, a good idea would be for me to do a few air squats with no weights because it is utilizing all the muscles and joints that I would in a normal weighted squat,” says Keister.

Croner says the best active warmup will:

Wake up and activate all of the smaller muscles that are often neglected.

Strengthen the muscles through a new range of motion that will also help to stabilize the smaller muscles.

Improve posture and performance.

“Before your workout, it is necessary to improve the mobility and flexibility of muscles. This can be accomplished with movements that 'wake up' your muscles and take them through a full range of motion,” he says.

Bryan A. Cliver, owner and president at STRIDE Fitness Crown Point, notes that warmups vary. He says dynamic warmups such as body-weight squats or a slow pace walk on a treadmill “help your muscles warm up and get blood flowing to them.

“We spend a lot of time at the start of every class doing a dynamic warmup,”Cliver says.

Static warmups, on the other hand, include stretches done from a static position. He says these can be an important part of a preworkout routine, but STRIDE often uses them at the end of a workout as part of a cool down.

Cooling down, the end-of-workout counterpart to warming up, is as important, according to Keister.

“With warming up, you would typically do movement based stretching, and cooling down you would do stretches that stretch the muscle to its furthest point and hold it for 15 to 30 seconds,” she says. “The most important thing about cooling down is that we are trying to bring our heart rate down gradually.“

Croner notes that warming up will help reduce the potential for injury while training and in daily life. “Warming up properly also will help you to focus both physically and mentally for the rest of your workout.”

When considering a warm-up or cool-down routine, Keister recommends a simple approach. “As with most things involved in fitness, doing too much can hurt you. Make sure you aren’t trying to get through your warm up at the speed of light,” she says, “You should take your time with it and feel your muscles and joints begin to loosen up as you’re doing it.”

“The No. 1 reason to start with a dynamic warmup before a workout is injury prevention,” says Cliver.

When it comes to cooling down and warming up, Keister says it’s important to remember that one does not replace the other. Both should be part of your workout regimen. “You should do a warm and cool down that is specific to what you are doing and what your body needs,” says Keister. “ What might work for you may not work for someone else.”

“If you have an hour, take 10 of those minutes to warm up and cool down,” Cliver adds. “Those 5 minutes before and after are so critical to what you're doing.”