WATCH NOW: Address hearing loss now to prevent cognitive, other problems later

Hearing loss among the elderly is something that has been played for humor in television shows and movies throughout the years. But as funny as some of those scenarios may seem, the truth is that hearing health for seniors involves much more than just the ears. More broadly, it also affects critical brain function — and that’s no laughing matter.

“Seniors might be struggling with their memory, which in many cases is misdiagnosed as a memory condition or cognitive decline, when the patient is actually just not hearing well,” says Trent Harris, who has worked with seniors as the owner of Ascent Hearing Center in Valparaiso for 12 years. “If a senior is having problems with their memory, the first thing I would recommend is to have their hearing tested before I would ever send them to a neurologist.”

Harris cites a landmark decades-long Johns Hopkins study from 2011 that found that individuals with hearing loss were two to five times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s or dementia than those without such issues — just one of several long-term studies that has linked cognitive decline and hearing loss. The point, he says, is to highlight the notion that addressing hearing loss in seniors is about more than occasionally needing to repeat oneself or turn up the volume on the TV; it’s about helping older individuals maintain their cognitive abilities.

“With hearing aids, we’re helping to keep the brain strong at processing sounds,” Harris explains. “And the longer a person waits to seek help for their hearing, the more that area of their brain deteriorates.”

Harris says that age, genetics and noise exposure are common causes of hearing issues among seniors. And while there’s not much to be done about the first two, he’s happy to see that more people are becoming aware of the latter and are taking steps to mitigate the potential damage. After all, a person is born with around 10,000-15,000 hearing nerves, and Harris notes that their deterioration is a permanent progressive process — it never gets any better. In other words, it’s something of a protect-it-or-lose-it scenario.

“The good news is that we’re much more educated about hearing loss as a society these days,” he says. “As you drive through a neighborhood now, you’ll see many more people wearing hearing protection as they’re mowing the lawn or operating equipment. This is great because the more you wear protection, the better off you’ll be as far as slowing the progression of hearing loss or preventing further deterioration. A good rule of thumb to follow is that any time you think you’re in an environment where you think you might need hearing protection, you definitely need hearing protection.”

Once a senior does start to notice hearing loss, Harris says it’s important to address the problem sooner rather than later.

“Patients tend to get less benefits out of hearing aids the longer they wait,” he notes.

Harris notes that the technology has come a long way in the last five to seven years. Many of the computers in hearing aids these days employ artificial intelligence-based products that are intuitive when it comes to filtering out background noise to replicate the human cochlea. They also may use Bluetooth technology to work together between the ears to constantly adapt to a person’s surroundings, allowing for better clarity. Best of all, some hearing aids are only about the size of a pencil eraser. And with more insurance companies providing benefits and options in this area, Harris says there’s really no reason for people to ignore hearing issues — especially considering what’s on the line besides just their hearing.

“This has often taken a backseat to other medical issues, but we know now how closely hearing and brain function are connected,” he says. “We’re really treating the brain here.”

