WATCH NOW: Advances in medicines, therapies and exercise are combining to slow the progression of Parkinson's

It may begin with a tremor in one hand. Issues with dizziness, stiff muscles and fatigue may also persist.

Yet there are no biomarkers or objective screening tests that indicate a person has Parkinson’s disease. That makes diagnosing someone with Parkinson’s complicated and early diagnosis all the more important, doctors say.

“Typical and most common symptoms include tremor at rest, slowed movement, soft-sounding speech and forward-stooped posture,” said Dr. Andrea De Leo, a neurologist with Community Care Network who specializes in Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders. “These symptoms are usually seen in Parkinson’s patients after approximately 80% of all dopamine-containing cells in the brain have degenerated. Early detection of the disease is paramount in delaying progression.”

Parkinson’s is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorder of the dopamine-containing cells of the midbrain, which is responsible for motor control and coordination. Nearly 1 million in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Though no biomarkers that definitively determine Parkinson’s disease have been discovered, De Leo says 10 to 20% of cases are linked to genetic causes.

“Individuals with a parent or sibling affected by the illness have a double risk of developing Parkinson’s disease,” she said.

Other risk factors include age and gender — the mean age for developing Parkinson’s disease is 60 and the disease is more prevalent among men — as well as some environmental factors.

“Studies have suggested that development of Parkinson’s disease is linked to a combination of environmental exposures and toxins or repeated head trauma, such as the case with Mohammad Ali,” De Leo said.

While there is no cure, there are several advances in the treatment of Parkinson’s, she says. This includes deep brain stimulation, a procedure for patients with movement disorders whose symptoms cannot be controlled by medication.

“DBS uses a special device to deliver electrical signals to the brain in the areas that control movement,” De Leo said. “The DBS system consists of lead wires placed into the brain and a neurostimulator that is placed under the skin, usually near the collarbone.”

Once the two are connected, the neurostimulator delivers electric pulses into the brain through the leads, redirecting electrical signals that cause symptoms of movement disorder diseases.

For patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease, a dopamine pump called Duopa provides a promising new treatment as well, De Leo says.

“As Parkinson’s disease progresses, periods of motor fluctuations may increase,” she said. “Patients may experience situations that may delay the absorption of oral medication through the stomach. Duopa, implanted by a gastroenterologist and programmed by a movement disorders neurologist, administers a continuous dose of carbidopa and levodopa medication into the intestine over an 18-hour period.”

The direct administration of the medication helps to maintain a continuous dose, which may significantly reduce symptoms, De Leo says.

“The best treatment plan involves medications carefully considered to target the symptoms of each Parkinson’s patient and the incorporation of a regular medication regimen, exercise program and lifestyle management,” she said.

Among exercise programs available to Parkinson’s patients is the Rock Steady Boxing program, which aims to improve quality of life through a noncontact boxing-based fitness curriculum.

The fitness program for Parkinson’s patients is offered at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Clinic at the Valparaiso Family YMCA.

“Rock Steady Boxing incorporates training activities from boxing into a robust fitness routine,” said Brian Hoener, a physical therapist and certified Rock Steady Boxing coach. “Workouts have been shown to reduce severity of tremors, improve balance and delay the progression of other symptoms.”

Rock Steady Boxing coaches combine friendly encouragement with a touch of competitive intensity, guiding their boxers through a variety of drills and exercises to improve strength, balance and flexibility, he says.

Therapy plays an important role in helping patients with Parkinson’s disease maintain a high quality of life, says Debra Scanlon, who is certified in the Lee Silverman Voice Technique (LSVT), a therapy that helps patients with Parkinson’s disease. Through this program, patients learn to do things “big and loud” by exaggerating movements or talking a little louder.

“When someone has Parkinson’s, their movements, speech, daily activities all seem to shrink and become small,” Scanlon said. “LSVT works on recalibrating their movements into being as big as possible.”

For the patients, it may feel as though their normal movements are just that — normal.

“But in reality, they are much smaller, quieter or slower,” Scanlon said.

Patients are instructed to perform these exercises at home as well as during treatment for the best results, she said. Through the targeted and repetitive exercises, the brain adapts and forms new neural connections.

“Studies have shown how forced, intense exercise can slow the progression of the disease, so this is one avenue where skilled physical therapy can help,” Scanlon said.

When seeking care for Parkinson’s, De Leo says it’s important that patients receive a multidisciplinary approach to treatment that combines the expertise of fellowship-trained neurology and neurosurgery specialists with the support of nurses, therapists and social service professionals.

“It is also beneficial to get involved in local Parkinson’s disease support groups,” she says.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0