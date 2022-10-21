As the COVID-19 pandemic changed how we live, it created many stressful situations as we navigated uncertainty.

But it wasn’t just adults experiencing anxiety.

“It is a well-known fact that the COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic impact on children and adolescent mental health,” said Dr. Kirti Ramnivas, medical director and chairwoman of Franciscan Health’s Department of Psychiatry. “There is an increase in the percentage of parents noticing a new problem or worsening of an existing anxiety or depression diagnosis.”

There are a variety of reasons children faced anxiety and other issues as the pandemic altered their education, social activities and many other aspects of their lives.

“The prolonged isolation socially from friends, teachers and extended family along with fears of viral infection, loss of family members to this illness and loneliness contributed to an increase in mental health problems,” Ramnivas said. “We started seeing increasing number of children and adolescents with anxiety and depression in our clinics.”

To avoid spreading COVID-19, schools turned to distance learning. Though it was a way to continue education, it lacked other benefits of a traditional school setting.

“School provides an outlet for children and a structured setting with expectations,” said Chandra Lyles, manager of psychiatric social services and behavioral health services for Community Healthcare System. “Returning to school is beneficial for most children because it offers the socialization and regulation they thrive on and need.”

While returning to the classroom is preferable, many children experienced fear when heading back to school.

“They had struggles eating at lunch, responding to questions in class and initiating conversations,” Ramnivas said. “After a long gap, children had to re-learn their social skills. They had difficulty connecting to peers who may have developed other interests while away or developmentally are on a different level.”

Noticing your child is suffering from anxiety isn’t always clear. Sometimes parents don’t realize their children are experiencing mental health issues when their children aren’t following directions or displaying other behaviors and symptoms.

Ramnivas said tantrums, tiredness and refusing to go to school are among behaviors children can have when they are experiencing anxiety.

“Other symptoms can include having varying physical complaints, frequent crying spells or poor concentration, which can lead to deteriorating grades,” Ramnivas said. “Children can feel unusually restless with a fear of something bad happening, which may require frequent reassurances.”

Lyles said bad dreams, negative thoughts, poor sleep and poor appetite are among other symptoms.

“Episodes of sudden, intensive fear, heart palpitations, shakiness, dizziness and heavy breathing are usually associated with panic disorder,” Lyles said.

When parents realize their children are experiencing anxiety, there are several ways they can help. Lyles suggests being understanding when children express their worries and fears.

“Letting your child know he or she has support and providing constant reassurance can help alleviate anxiety,” Lyles said.

Ramnivas agrees that a nonjudgmental attitude is essential to help children cope with anxiety.

“I find parents having open, honest communication with their children helps them cope with stressors better,” Ramnivas said. “Parents preserving a calm demeanor and explaining the crisis and their solutions broken down into simple steps can reduce the worries in children.”

There are times when parents need to consult a mental health expert.

“When a child’s anxieties become debilitating and affect his or her ability to function in school, in the community, in family life and friendships, it may be time to seek professional help,” Lyles said. “If symptoms are more constant and getting considerably worse — even with reassurance and support — seek professional help.”

Ramnivas said parents shouldn’t delay seeking professional help because emotional and behavioral problems can have a variety of effects on children and those around them.

“At home, their struggles can disrupt their family,” Ramnivas said. “At school, a child’s anxiety or depression can impact their potential to succeed. It is time to get help when your child is not progressing and not able to do what is developmentally appropriate.”