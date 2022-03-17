WATCH NOW: Determining when it's time to call in the pros for mental health issues

Among other developments the last two years, the pandemic has shone a harsh but necessary light on the mental health struggles that many people have been experiencing, in some cases brought on or exacerbated by the stress and isolation of this strange moment.

Though the underlying issues are nothing to cheer, the wider attention now being paid to them may help remove some of the stigma associated with mental health and helping those grappling with these issues to better understand the resources available to find hope and healing.

Even so, it’s not always easy to tell when a mental health issue is something that can be handled on one’s own and when it might be better to get a professional involved. Here are a few things to keep in mind when making this determination:

Big issues

“By far the two most common ones we see are anxiety and depression, and the pandemic has made these more prevalent because of isolation and fear,” says Jake Messing, a licensed clinical social worker in the Outpatient Behavioral Health Center at Franciscan Health in Dyer. “Both are rocket fuel for anxiety and depression.”

At Community Healthcare System, manager of Psychiatric Social Services Chandra Lyles is also seeing a fair number of people seeking help for anxiety and depression, in addition to mania (including extreme high and lows, mood swings, reduced need for sleep, racing thoughts, extreme euphoria, an inflated sense of self, risky or poor decision-making, excessive spending and increased agitation) and psychosis (characterized by delusions and hallucinations).

“Because some of these illnesses can be very debilitating, people usually seek treatment once they begin to affect the ability to work and function in day-to-day life,” Lyles explains.

Self-care vs. pro help

Not every mental health issue rises to the need for professional help, but there are a number of factors to consider when determining the best course of action, Messing explains. It begins with severity. Someone who is mildly depressed and can use his or her support systems, job and physical exercise to get through a depressive bout may not need professional help. But someone who is so depressed that he or she cannot get out of bed and may be having suicidal thoughts definitely needs to seek out professional help.

Another factor to consider is what kind of resources one has available. Someone with a supportive, loving family, for example, is likely better equipped to deal with mild mental health issues than someone in a dysfunctional family that fights all the time and cannot be supportive.

Finally, a person’s coping skills are another consideration in when to seek help.

“Positive coping skills such as being around people and using their support, engaging in physical exercise, practicing spiritual beliefs and problem solving will be much more effective than isolating, drinking, being a couch potato or believing there is nothing I can do to make things better,” Messing says.

Maximizing pro health

Even if a particular mental-health issue seems beyond self-care, it may not dictate a trip to a psychiatrist or psychologist right away.

Dr. Vijaya Chapala of Northwest Medical Group in Hobart says individuals grappling with potential issues should first discuss their concerns with family members and maybe their general practitioner.

“A family physician can certainly step in as a resource for support and advice,” she says. “Then if the problem is severe enough, he or she can refer the individual to a psychiatrist or psychologist. But sometimes just having that outlet can be enough to stave off the need for additional professional help.”

If a professional course is warranted, Lyles says patients need to be honest with their practitioners, informing them of any changes in mood or behavior and taking any prescribed medications as recommended.

Most important, according to all three of these experts, is to seek help as soon as it seems necessary — especially considering the inordinate demand on mental health resources these days. And never ignore a problem that seems serious.

“For mental health emergencies go to the nearest emergency room, especially if there is suicidal or homicidal thoughts, hallucinations or withdrawal symptoms from alcohol/drug usage,” says Messing.

