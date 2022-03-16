WATCH NOW: It's best to ease back into exercise routine after a break

If you’ve had troubles keeping up with your exercise routine throughout the winter, you’re not the only one.

Besides busy schedules around the holidays, there are other reasons people might have skipped out on the gym.

“Exercising during the winter is difficult,” said Eric White, a regional coach at Anytime Fitness. “With the lack of sunlight, people can be at risk for low vitamin D levels, which can contribute to fatigue and depression. First and foremost, I recommend investing in a vitamin D supplement for the winter months.”

Ken Croner, a personal trainer at Fitness Pointe, agrees the winter season can create some obstacles with fitness training.

“Do not expect to be motivated to train every day during the winter months,” Croner said. “If you look at this time of year as a challenge instead of an obstacle, you will find that training throughout the winter can be extremely rewarding.”

If you have been away from the gym, White and Croner said you shouldn’t attempt to bite off too much at once when you return.

“When starting a regular exercise program after an extended layoff, it is imperative that you do not do too much too soon,” Croner said. “This will help alleviate soreness, which is inevitable when any lengthy break is taken. Start slow and do not focus on the time that you have been away from training.”

White suggests reducing your training to about 50% of your normal intensity when you start exercising again.

“This means dropping down the amount of weight you are using and focusing on getting quality reps,” White said. “This will help get your body functioning how it was when you were more consistent.”

Whether you’re starting a new routine or returning to one, White said the safest and most effective option for fitness training is working with a coach.

“Coaches will show you how to properly perform movements and set you up with a plan to get you back on track,” White said. “The (No. 1) reason people start/stop a routine is due to lack of discipline. Coaches will hold you accountable and make sure you stay committed to your routine.”

When you set fitness goals, it isn’t always necessary to be at a gym to accomplish them.

Croner said there are many ways people can exercise at home. A main objective is to be creative with your at-home training.

“Think about using whatever you have readily available,” Croner said. “Remember that your body does not know the difference between lifting a barbell, a dumbbell, a can of soup or a large bottle of water.”

White agrees there are numerous possibilities to maintain fitness when exercising at home. He listed chair squats, push-ups, lunges, jumping jacks, planks and burpees among bodyweight exercises that can be done in the home.

There are even several ways to get in some steps.

“Walking up and down stairs for a period of time is a great way to elevate your heart rate,” Croner said. “Going outside for a walk in the winter months can be beneficial to your health and well-being as well.”

Even if you’re working out at your home, it doesn’t mean you have to do it alone.

“Anytime Fitness coaches offer virtual coaching services to be able to accommodate clients from the comfort of their home,” White said. “We give our clients the option to work out Anytime, anywhere.”

White and Croner believe daily activities help achieve fitness goals.

“Keep in mind, this does not require that you go to the gym every day for your workouts,” Croner said. “Shoveling snow, raking leaves, cutting grass, planting flowers in your garden and going for a walk are all forms of exercise. Focus more on activities that require you to move in different planes of motion. This will help to preserve the integrity of your joints and muscle tissue.”

White suggests exercising at least three days a week.

“If working out three to five times per week, at least one of those days should be focused on recovery,” White said. “I prefer to do something every single day. As you become consistent and advance in your fitness journey, you can add more training days.”

