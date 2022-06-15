WATCH NOW: Latest diagnostics, treatments help improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients

As a radiation oncologist at Methodist Hospitals, Dr. Ram Narayan encourages patients to advocate for their health.

That includes regular visits with their health-care providers and recommended screenings for their age group.

Not doing so can lead to missed windows of opportunity, which can be hard to overcome even for very treatable diseases such as prostate cancer, Narayan said.

“As a general trend, prostate cancer tends to grow and progress at a slower rate than other types of cancer, relatively speaking,” he said. “That is just a general rule of thumb, however, and should not lead to delaying attention to the problem.”

Putting off screenings that catch prostate cancer early can be a costly mistake, he said.

“I have seen plenty of cases of prostate cancer that have progressed rapidly and behaved much more aggressively than expected,” Narayan said.

Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetimes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While there can be a genetic component to prostate cancer, not all cases are related to family history or other risk factors such as age (older than 50), race (more common in African-Americans), obesity and smoking.

“There are several examples of people with none of the above risk factors being diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Narayan said. “As with all cancers, there are certain factors that increase a person’s risk or increase their physician’s suspicion, but there are no risk factors that are required to develop it.”

The guidelines that recommend when a man should undergo prostate cancer screening frequently change, added Dr. Cory Hogue, a radiation oncologist with Franciscan Health Cancer Center in Munster.

“Prostate cancer screening in general should be shared decision making between a patient and their primary care physician,” he said. “Beginning at 55, men should talk to their primary care physician about the risks and benefits of screening.”

The goal is to find prostate cancer in early stages to complete treatment, he said.

For Gary resident Kenneth Lewis, 65, discovering he had prostate cancer came as a shock. Last year, routine blood work showed that the PSA, or prostate-specific antigen, in his blood was at 38. PSA is a protein produced by cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate. Levels at 4 and lower are considered normal.

“I wasn’t having any other symptoms,” he said. “Some guys have trouble using the bathroom, but everything was normal.”

Like Lewis, some men with prostate cancer do not experience any symptoms. Others may have trouble starting urination, frequent urination at night, blood in the urine or pain in the hips, back or pelvis, among other symptoms.

Lewis’ treatment plan involved radiation and the use of “fiducials,” nonradioactive gold markers placed into the prostate under ultrasound guidance, mainly by a urologist, said Amy Sullivan, manager of Oncology Services at Methodist Hospitals.

“These fiducials, when imaged daily on the Linear Accelerator — our Truebeam here at Methodist Hospitals — correctly identify the position of the prostate, and can be tracked for movement during radiation beam delivery,” she said.

This provides the most accurate way to deliver the radiation, Sullivan says.

“The beam can turn off during treatment if it recognizes movement from these fiducials,” she said. “Therefore, the radiation oncologist can delineate a tight treatment volume around the prostate, subsequently sparing the healthy surrounding tissue.”

Because prostate cancer is a spectrum of aggressiveness, Hogue said treatment varies by patient.

“On the low end of aggressiveness, we do not recommend any treatment at all,” he said. “These cancers are unlikely to progress and treatment would be worse than the disease.”

Physicians actively surveil the cancer and treat it when it becomes more aggressive, Hogue said.

“On the high end of aggressiveness, we recommend aggressive treatment, which may include surgery, radiation and hormonal therapies or some combination,” he said.

While surgery and radiation therapy have long been the primary treatments for prostate cancer, Hogue said both have improved significantly.

“Prostate cancer radiation therapy was traditionally nine weeks of daily treatment for everyone,” he said. “Today, some men are eligible for just five treatments. Hormonal therapies have also advanced for men with higher risk prostate cancer. The side effects of all treatments are less today.”

Because prostate cancer cells can use testosterone as a fuel supply, Narayan said blocking the hormone may benefit some patients.

“There are pros and cons with each of these approaches and proper care of prostate cancer patients includes a detailed discussion with them regarding the risks and benefits of each of these,” Narayan said. “This allows patients to make an informed decision about their treatment.”

An MRI of the prostate is an additional option for patients and is used to diagnose and monitor cancer, Hogue says.

“When a man has an elevated PSA blood test, we used to do random biopsies of the prostate,” he said. “Today, we can do an MRI before biopsy and specifically target the suspicious areas.”

Like Narayan, Lewis said his experiences have transformed him into an advocate for people taking control of their health.

“The important thing is not to be scared, because if you’re scared, you’re not going to help yourself,” he said. “There are so many available tools now. I encourage men of all races, get checked now. If you love your family, you will go get your annual bloodwork done. You can’t go wrong.”

