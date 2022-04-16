WATCH NOW: Many opportunities to reap the benefits of nature activities in the Region

The health benefits of being active outside are apparent.

A 2016 In "Hiking: A Low-Cost, Accessible Intervention to Promote Health Benefits," published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine in 2016, researchers found that “benefits may be immediate, such as decreased blood pressure, decreased stress levels, enhanced immune system functioning and restored attention, or transpire over time, such as weight loss, decreased depression, and overall wellness.”

Even brief walks in the woods provide psychological benefits, according to scientists writing in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2018.

Taylor Bundren, public relations coordinator at Porter County Parks sees these results every day.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen an increase in visitors in all our parks,” Bundren said. “We’ve heard our visitors say they really enjoy coming out to the parks to hike or walk or run — to have a place where they can get activities outside.”

With spring upon us, the Region’s great outdoors hold a wealth of opportunities to access the health benefits of being in nature.

Here's a small sampling:

Porter County Parks

One of the more popular spring nature programs at Porter County Parks is Meet the Animals at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park from 10-11 a.m. on the first Friday and second Saturday of each month.

The event lets families pet and engage with the animals kept at the park including sheep, goats, ducks, chickens and rabbits. Caregivers are on hand to help and to answer any questions about each species. These events are all open to the public with no registration required, “so you can just show up and pet some animals,” said Bundren.

At Brincka Cross Gardens, a Daffodil Hike will take place from 4-5 p.m. April 19.

“Every year there are large fields of daffodils that bloom, it's beautiful,” said Bundren. Guides are available to discuss the flowers that include some Bundren said are “not common to the area.” Registration is required for the event that costs $5.

Brincka Cross is open every day and like all of the parks in the Porter County system, is free for self-directed hikes. Porter County Parks will also hold its first Fitness Color Run at 8 a.m. May 7 at Sunset Hill.

Lake County Parks

Caryn Corriere, ecologist at the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department, is particularly excited about the many birding opportunities in Lake County this spring. “From Mid-April to Mid-May all the birds are migrating from down south up to their breeding habitats,” said Corriere.

With this being a prime time to see birds including ospreys and hawks, Corriere recommends heading to one of the Birding through the Parks walks held at all the Lake Country Park locations except golf courses and water parks.

A naturalist leads the walks to help visitors identify the many migrating birds as they hike the trails. Binoculars will be available. Register for the bird walks at 219-844-3188.

Corriere said the hikes can last up to two hours, depending on the weather and the amount of birds, but it's easy to take them at your own pace. The trails are a “nice, easy walk and it's easy to turn back if you have kids or elderly members of your party.”

But for those who want more exercise or can’t get enough birdwatching, Corriere says you can always keep hiking on after the event ends. “I would love to bird all day if I could,” said Corriere.

Indiana Dunes

The Indiana Dunes National and State Parks are all about the outdoors.

“We have a volunteer drop-in program that is really great for families, especially kids,” said Michelle Senderhauf of Indiana Dunes Tourism. Volunteers can drop in anytime and get in their steps and more by helping pick up trash in the dunes habitats.

The dunes volunteer drop-in programs are science-based and the product of partnerships with organizations such as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and The Nature Conservancy. Besides cleanup, activities include removing invasive plants, collecting seeds and monitoring water quality. And at the end of a volunteering session, volunteers get free water bottles.

Check out indianadunes.com for many more family friendly outdoor events and programs like the just-launched ‘Backpacks for Naturalists’ program, where patrons can check out a free explorer’s backpack full of observation aids and tools.

Highland Parks

Highland Parks Department takes a cue from the dunes with Park Pride Day April 23.

“Everyone is welcome, especially community groups and families, to help clean up the parks,” Dave Byers, recreation director, said of the program from 9-11:30 a.m. April 23.

According to Byers, volunteers will spend the morning cleaning up an assigned park and then receive a free T-shirt and lunch at noon.

Being outside does a body good and there are several ways in the Region to combine fitness and educational activities.

