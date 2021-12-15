WATCH NOW: Plan, measure, celebrate new year's goals or just skip them all together

Katie Sarver, manager of Community Programs and Wellness Outreach at Northwest Health, suggests avoiding vague resolutions as well.

“Resolutions that are vague in nature tend to fail more than those with a specific or measureable outcome,” she said.

Aim for small changes

When completed daily, these small changes are more likely to become a habit, Trammell says.

“When something becomes a habit, it becomes a regular part of your routine and life, which is at the essence of a resolution,” she said. “Small progress daily is likely to feel more successful than intermittent success.”

Two examples of this are to workout every morning for 10 minutes before work or read every day for five minutes before bed instead of screen time, Trammell says.

Monitor your progress

How you monitor that progress should be an individual choice based on what motivates you and works best for your plan, says Debi Pillarella, a certified medical assistant, health coach and director of Healthy 4 Life, Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.