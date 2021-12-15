WATCH NOW: Plan, measure, celebrate new year's goals or just skip them all together

If you’ve failed in a New Year’s resolution, you’re not alone.
Studies show as many as 92% won’t fulfill their New Year’s resolutions.
Beth Trammell, an Indiana University psychology professor, points to one reason.
“New Year’s resolutions are often based on emotion or impulsive declaration rather than on intentional goal setting,” Trammell said. “We may experience feelings of guilt or displeasure or fatigue after the holidays that fuels our resolution declaration, but achieving a goal takes significant, intentional planning.”
While this sounds daunting, local experts offer some ways to meet these goals in 2022.
Create a realistic goal
When goals are too extreme, they can be more difficult to achieve, Trammell says.
“When we can’t achieve our too-lofty goal, we feel like we’re failing and lose motivation,” she said. “This is the fastest track to an unsuccessful resolution.”
Instead, create more manageable goals. For example, Trammell says those who aren’t on a fitness regime or only walk in small chunks may not want to begin training for a marathon.
Katie Sarver, manager of Community Programs and Wellness Outreach at Northwest Health, suggests avoiding vague resolutions as well.
“Resolutions that are vague in nature tend to fail more than those with a specific or measureable outcome,” she said.
Aim for small changes
When completed daily, these small changes are more likely to become a habit, Trammell says.
“When something becomes a habit, it becomes a regular part of your routine and life, which is at the essence of a resolution,” she said. “Small progress daily is likely to feel more successful than intermittent success.”
Two examples of this are to workout every morning for 10 minutes before work or read every day for five minutes before bed instead of screen time, Trammell says.
Monitor your progress
How you monitor that progress should be an individual choice based on what motivates you and works best for your plan, says Debi Pillarella, a certified medical assistant, health coach and director of Healthy 4 Life, Advanced Weight Loss Center, Community Healthcare System.
“Everyone has a ton of choices here, but each person needs to be accountable for themselves and use what works best for them,” she said. “If you like using a Fitbit, but you can’t stand wearing anything on your wrist, a Fitbit might not help you.”
However, other types of technology can help you monitor how you’re doing with accomplishing your goals.
“If you really like connecting with others, joining a Facebook group to connect with those who have a similar desire might be exactly what you need,” she said.
Base your goals on your interests
When setting goals, Sarver recommends focusing on something that you’re passionate about and to outline specifications based on those goals.
Questions to ask yourself include, “What’s the purpose of setting this goal?” and “Why is this goal important to me?”
“If you’re just setting a resolution because you think you have to, you likely aren’t going to be successful,” Sarver said.
Answering “why” will help make goals attainable, she said.
Plan for the drudgery
Many people start off strong at the beginning of the year, only to see their motivation wane after a few weeks.
Trammell suggests making a plan B, preparations for sustaining resolutions when the excitement of a new goal begins to wane.
Part of that plan should also include preparing for obstacles that will get in the way.
Pick one
Making a solid plan on how to fit a resolution into a person’s routine is important in creating goals. Too many resolutions can create time conflicts and make accomplishing any resolution difficult, Sarver says.
“Steer clear of setting too many resolutions,” she said. “Remember, you can set a health resolution at any time of the year, so once you’ve accomplished one, you can work on maintaining that one and setting a new one to achieve.”
Create accountability
Tell a friend or social media followers your plan.
“There’s real truth in declaring your goals to someone else,” Trammell said. “This increases the realness for you and your goal, but it also increases your accountability toward that goal.”
Another option is to start a small group chat or join a small group of participants who can share inspiration each day.
Think outside the box
While vowing to eat better and workout more are two popular resolutions, Sarver suggests considering some other important ones as well.
“Resolutions centered on prevention are great,” she said. “Think about the things you need to do to keep your health in check this year.”
Examples are mammograms, annual physicals and cholesterol and glucose checks, she said.
“Call your primary care provider and make an appointment for your annual checkup so that they can help you get the preventive screening referrals you need.”
Plan to celebrate
Rather than waiting until an overall goal is achieved, Trammell suggests creating a plan for which days will be for celebrating ongoing achievements to stay motivated.
But make sure your celebrations days don’t sabotage your goal, she says.
Skip resolutions
While there are several tips that can help goal-setters achieve their resolutions, Pillarella says sometimes it’s best not to make them at all.
“With so many individuals failing their resolution, why make them in the first place?” she said. “Failing at your resolution year after year only sets you up for feeling negative about yourself. In a time when mental health and feeling good about ourselves is so extremely important, I say avoid making resolutions altogether.”
Instead, approach Jan. 1 like any other day of the year, Pillarella says.
“Each day brings a new opportunity for a fresh start on whatever we feel passionate about and whatever we want to not only achieve, but sustain for the long haul,” she said.