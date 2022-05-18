WATCH NOW: Region hospitals work to improve maternal, infant outcomes through early intervention, full prenatal care

Sabrina Fisher knew something wasn’t right.

Pregnant with a son she would deliver a month and a half later, Fisher began to suffer from visual anomalies and migraines.

Fisher shared her concerns with Hope Robinson, a perinatal navigation coordinator with Community Healthcare System, who then referred Fisher to the Diabetes Center team at Community Hospital.

The team diagnosed Fisher, 42, with gestational diabetes March 2.

“I have never had to handle diabetic issues, although it is rampant in my maternal and paternal families,” Fisher said.

Untreated gestational diabetes can put not only the baby’s life at risk but also the mother’s. Every year, 2-10% of pregnancies in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In most cases, women don’t experience any symptoms, and without adequate prenatal care, may go undiagnosed.

The disease is one of several conditions that increase the risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes, including maternal deaths.

That’s concerning to health-care providers such as Robinson, who says she sees several expectant patients with poor access to health care — access that could catch life-threatening conditions for both mom and baby.

“Many of them are facing housing and food insecurities, financial concerns, health issues, transportation problems, poor access to health care, unique circumstances and limited support systems,” Robinson said. “When a patient is expecting, we have two individuals who need access to health care and community services.”

Robinson says it’s critical that the expectant mother is assessed early in the pregnancy for deficits in health so they can be connected with vital treatments and services necessary to promote a healthy pregnancy.

report from The Commonwealth Fund shows the United States ranks worst in maternal care and mortality when compared to 10 other developed nations.

The report shows that overall pregnancy-related mortality in the U.S. occurs at an average rate of 17.2 deaths per 100,000 live births. Among health conditions that cause these deaths are cardiovascular conditions, hemorrhaging, high blood pressure or infection.

Indiana's maternal mortality rate is higher than the national average.

State health department data shows that the state’s average maternal mortality rate for 2015 to 2019 was about 52 deaths per 100,000 births. Rural Hoosiers and women of color face a higher risk.

A new program, called “Our Moms, Our Babies,” is working to help pregnant families in Lake County, says LaToya Parhm, perinatal nurse navigator at Methodist Hospitals. The program focuses on care for the mom and infant, since both intertwine and affect the other, she says.

“It is a program designed to help address the infant mortality rate in Lake County, particularly among the African-American/Non-Hispanic Black population,” she said. “We have learned that the highest mortality rates are within that population, and therefore we direct special attention to several identified contributing factors.”

Access to prenatal care beginning in the first trimester and managing chronic medical conditions that can affect pregnancy outcomes are among the priorities of the program, she says.

“There’s a greater effort to create touch points with the high-risk population, including reinforcing and creating a more individualized care plan,” Parhm said. “What one mom may need, another may not need.”

Pregnant moms can be referred by an obstetrics provider or are automatically enrolled when they attend an appointment at the hospital’s high-risk clinic.

“Our Perinatal RN Navigator will connect patients and their families to appropriate resources, identify and address barriers to care, reinforce care plans established by the OB provider and serve as a clinical resource for patients,” Parhm said.

Northwest Indiana health care providers are also working to give access to women hho live in what are known “OB deserts.”

Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program has expanded its efforts to serve Newton and Jasper Counties out of the Franciscan Health Rensselaer office.

“Tailoring our services to be offered in-office, in-home or virtually has allowed PAP to meet the unique needs of each community, urban and rural,” said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement director with Franciscan Health.

Efforts include identifying and supporting social determinants of health disparities to create more positive outcomes for Indiana mothers and their babies, she says.

“By means of collaboration with community champions and Franciscan Health physicians, PAP’s multidisciplinary staff works to understand socioeconomic, behavioral and clinical factors driving vulnerabilities and risk for the communities we serve,” Crowder said.

For Fisher, having access to prenatal and perinatal care helped her better manage her symptoms through diet.

“I was later prescribed insulin to help alleviate my symptoms,” she said. “The team at Community Hospital contacted me with each change to ensure that I understood how to appropriately care for my symptoms.”

