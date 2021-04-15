WATCH NOW: Stretching and weight lifting can get a touchy back in shoveling shape

If you are one of those whose back has almost healed from all the snow shoveling you had to do in February, here are some helpful hints on how to make it through the next bad winter without back pain patches and aspirin.

The secret is to start preparing early — like now — to be ready for the next snowflake. Chris Rafacz, who holds a a doctorate in physical therapy for the Orthopedic and Balance Therapy Specialists, in Highland, said the most important thing is to get into a constant regime of stretching and strengthening exercises.

"Especially after an injury," Rafacz said. "Most people think you shouldn't do exercise after an injury, but you need to keep moving. Just do it in a pain-free range. If you don't, you will stiffen up more and it will be more painful to move. The sooner you break that cycle, the better off you will be."

The best way to reduce pain and swelling immediately is with ice. For the longer term, the most beneficial exercise differs by person, Rafacz said.

"We don't have one set of exercises for everybody. What will work for one, won't work for another. We tailor it for each person. The easy part is setting up a plan, and the hard part is sticking with it.