What to do if you suffer from anaphylaxis and how to prevent it

Uy says several things can cause anaphylactic shock.

“The first is food allergies and the second is medications,” he says. “Others are insect stings, be it bees, wasps or fire ants. And some are idiopathic, meaning they don’t know what caused it.”

The No. 1 indicator for those who are at risk of anaphylactic shock at those who have done so before, says Uy. Other risk factors include a history of asthma and allergies to foods or medicine.

“To prevent anaphylaxis, an allergist and immunologist can discuss with the family the best way to completely avoid an allergen. This requires ongoing education about the allergen and where it is likely to be encountered,” says Rumpel. “If you are aware that you are allergic to a trigger that may cause anaphylaxis, you should always carry an EpiPen.”

An EpiPen is a syringe and concealed needle to inject a single dose of epinephrine when pressed against the thigh. This stops the progression of the allergic response by constricting blood vessels and opening airways in the lungs. This raises blood pressure and reduces the swelling that are part of anaphylactic shock.