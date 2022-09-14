What you need to know amid the spread of monkeypox

Now reported in all 50 states, monkeypox has been declared a national public health emergency — deja vu for most Americans.

Yet experts are working overtime to clear up misinformation, which they say is spreading far faster than the virus.

A study at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania found that 1 in 5 Americans fear getting monkeypox, yet most know little about the disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox.

“I think it’s really important to vet where the information we are getting is coming from,” said Dr. Aniruddha Hazra, assistant professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at University of Chicago Medicine. “There’s already a lot of misinformation out there about getting it from touching a doorknob or getting it in a dressing room. Go toward trusted, reliable sources like the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and your local health department, which can provide up-to-date information in your community.”

Infectious disease specialists from the Region offered insight into how monkeypox spreads, a person’s risk and treatment options.

How long has monkeypox existed?

The monkeypox virus was first isolated in 1958 from lab monkeys, but the natural hosts are African squirrels and rodents, says Dr. Dylan Slotar, an infectious disease physician and medical director of Infection Prevention at Community Hospital.

“The first human case was described in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said. “Prior to 2022, imported cases outside of Africa were rarely observed.”

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox doesn’t spread easily between people, Slotar says.

“It generally requires close contact to spread,” he said. “Typically, spread occurs by direct contact with the skin lesions caused by the virus, although it can also spread through shared personal items such as bed linens or sometimes through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Can it spread between human and animals?

Yes, says Dr. Suk Chul Kim, an infectious disease specialist with Franciscan Health.

“Animal-to-human transmission can occur in an infected animal bite or scratch, preparation of bushmeat, direct contact with body fluids or lesions or (through) contaminated materials,” he said.

In August, the first human-to-dog monkeypox transmission was confirmed in Paris after a couple who had fallen ill with the virus shared their bed with the pet.

How long is someone infectious?

A patient can be contagious up to four weeks, Slotar says.

“The virus is felt to be able to spread from the onset of clinical symptoms through the time that the skin lesions have scabbed over and a fresh layer of skin has formed,” he said.

The skin lesions often start with a pimple-like rash, which then forms blisters and scabs.

“How long someone is infectious depends on the lifespan of the skin lesion,” Hazra said. “It starts with a pimple and then the blister becomes a scab, then the scab falls off and new skin is underneath. Until that happens, and there’s new skin underneath, they are considered contagious.”

What are other symptoms of monkeypox?

Fatigue and fever may accompany the virus, though Hazra says up to 40% of individuals who contract monkeypox do not feel symptoms besides the rash.

Kim says other symptoms may include intense headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain and other aches and pains.

“The rash phase can follow one to three days after symptom onset and can last two to three weeks,” Kim said. “Rashes are more on the face and extremities, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.”

Rashes can also develop in oral mucous membranes, genitalia and in the mucous membrane that covers the front of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids, he said.

How long does it take for monkeypox to resolve?

Monkeypox usually resolves without treatment, Kim says, with symptoms lasting two to four weeks.

“Mortality of disease has been reported as 1-10%, but the 2022 outbreak seems to be milder although severe illness can occur in immunocomprised,” he said.

While most cases haven’t required hospitalization, Slotar says monkeypox can be painful.

“The lesions caused by the rash can be extremely painful and debilitating, and it is important to realize that severe cases of monkeypox can occur in children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals,” he said. “For these reasons, we should all remain vigilant.”

Is there a vaccine and who should get it?

Vaccines are available and, if given soon after close contact, can help prevent symptoms, Slotar says. Even if given later after exposure, the vaccine can help lessen disease severity.

“In addition, antiviral treatments are available to those at high risk for severe disease,” he said.

In Indiana, the vaccine is reserved for those at highest risk of contracting the disease, including close contacts of infected individuals, Slotar says.

“Some parts of the country are offering vaccines to individuals at high risk for exposure, even without known confirmed contacts, though supplies at this time remain limited,” he said.

A person who needs the monkeypox vaccine should contact the Indiana Department of Health at www.in.gov/health or 800-382-9480, Kim says.

If you got the smallpox vaccine, does it offer protection?

People born before around 1970, when the smallpox vaccine was still being administered, likely have a measure of protection against monkeypox, Slotar says.

Who is at high risk?

Data suggests that the current outbreak is mostly affecting gay and bisexual men, Hazra says.

However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, he says.

“If they can get a vaccine dose within four days of exposure, that can dramatically reduce their risk of acquiring the virus,” Hazra said.