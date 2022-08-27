What's killing the Region? A look at the top 15 killers in NWI

What’s behind the leading causes of deaths for Region residents? To a large degree, we are killing ourselves. Our lifestyle choices. Our eating habits. And the generational neglect of our own health until it’s too late.

In 2014, Times reporters conducted a computer-assisted analysis of mortality data for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties between 1999 and 2010, totaling more than 84,000 death records provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since then, that number has almost doubled to 161,537 death records between 1999 and 2020, federal data show.

What has not changed are the top two leading causes of death — heart disease and cancer.

Deaths caused by heart disease have grown by 17,698 since 2010. Experts interviewed by The Times say lifestyle choices are major contributing factors to the onset of heart disease. External factors play a role as well. These can range from the lack of fresh produce at food banks to the way air pollutants worsen existing illnesses.

There also are cases similar to Nikki O’Brien, a 43-year-old active mother of two who went to an emergency room after a weekend of shoulder pain. She discovered she was having a heart attack. In hindsight, O’Brien regrets not listening to her body and trusting her years of training as a nurse to recognize telltale signs of a heart attack.

“I think it was just denial,” O’Brien said. “You don’t want it to be reality.”

Her hindsight could be a lesson in foresight for many Region residents.

Fear of getting a chronic illness diagnosis, paired with the overwhelming prospect of having to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry, may be enough to dissuade people from seeking treatment in the first place. However, local advocates and medical professionals say lifestyle changes, treatment and rehabilitation can add years to patients' lives — if you get diagnosed early and have access to the necessary resources.

As The Times previously reported, state and local health officials note most of the top killers in the region are preventable, which still holds true today. But some deaths on the region’s leading causes list have no known definitive cause.

Alzheimer's disease and dementia — collectively the Region's third-leading killer — creep up on victims like a shadow that follows them into the grave. Alzheimer’s eventually eclipses a person’s sense of identity with a gradual yet relentless assault on the brain. For many of those people, casual forgetfulness - such as saying, “Where did I put my car keys?” – typically led to chronic memory loss, such as asking strangers, “Where is my home?”

In Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, at least 10,220 Region residents have died from dementia, including 4,175 deaths from Alzheimer’s, from 1999 to 2020. During that period, the U.S. death rate from Alzheimer’s increased 33% for people 65 to 74, while spiking 51% for people 75 to 84, and up to 78% for those 85 and older, with women representing nearly two-thirds of all cases nationwide.

“It’s a horrible disease that slowly tormented my mother for nine years until her death,” said Angela Releford, of Merrillville.

Her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Releford, died May 11, 2019. She was 68.

“I watched her fight to remember her own life,” Angela Releford said. “She couldn’t remember what she had for lunch most days, but she could tell you what she had for lunch 40 years ago.”

An estimated 110,000 Hoosiers age 65 and older are now living with Alzheimer's. As our Region’s population ages, following the national trend, Alzheimer's and dementia will impact a greater percentage of people of all ages. It will also deeply affect their families, with an estimated 216,000 Hoosiers currently serving as unpaid caregivers.

“It not only affects those who are afflicted with it. But also that person’s loved ones who are forced to pick up pieces to a puzzle that never gets finished," Releford said.

What’s killing the region?

The top 15 causes of death in the Region don’t differ significantly from nationwide figures. But a closer look at CDC mortality data for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties show the region outpaces the country in heart disease and cancer deaths.

The investigation found:

At least 41,265 Northwest Indiana residents died from heart disease between 1999 and 2020. That’s 246 out of every 100,000 people in the Region, eclipsing the national rate of heart disease deaths.

Cancer claimed 36,618 Lake, Porter and LaPorte county residents in this time period — or 218 deaths per 100,000 people. Here again, the Region cancer death rate exceeded the national rate.

8,363 Northwest Indiana residents died of non-cancerous lung or pulmonary conditions, or 50 people per 100,000.

Cerebrovascular diseases killed 8,121 region residents at a rate of 48.5 deaths per 100,000 people. More than half of those deaths were caused by strokes.

Accident-related deaths, including accidental overdoses and motor vehicle fatalities, ranked as the fifth-leading cause of death in the Region, representing 6,962 of the total deaths, or 41.6 per 100,000.

Over the next week

This week, in a daily series of stories, The Times will investigate each of the top five causes of death, with a special focus on families across Northwest Indiana who’ve been left in the wake of these fatalities.

Every victim had a story. Every survivor has a warning to share.

This investigation will also highlight a few outliers that impact the total death rate, such as homicide and the COVID-19 pandemic. Local and national experts, along with doctors, specialists, and the state health department, will weigh in with data and insights. More importantly, they will share experiential advice how to improve the region’s numbers for healthier outcomes.