What's Killing the Region: Joshua Newsome took things 'one day at a time' when battling with addiction

Joshua Newsome wrote a farewell letter to his drug addiction after eight years of struggles.

He titled it, “The beginning of the end for a new beginning.”

Determined to finally end his battle with addiction, Newsome wrote about the challenges he planned to overcome on his road to sobriety: “I’m leaving you for this girl named freedom, she has it all.”

His new beginning had a sad ending.

On Feb. 13, 2016, Newsome died of an accidental heroin overdose. He was 24.

His story is not uncommon in Northwest Indiana.

The Region’s top two leading causes of accidental deaths between 1999 and 2020 were unintentional overdoses and motor vehicle crashes. According to mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accidents accounted for 6,962 Region deaths during that same 22-year span. This means for every 100,000 Region residents, about 41 died in an accident.

Newsome’s mother, Michelle Newsome, not only lost her son to an unintentional overdose, but she also lost her husband in a motor vehicle accident June 29, 2000. The Valparaiso woman frequently visits the cemetery where her late son and husband are buried side by side, where she adorns their grave sites with decorations.

Porter police Sgt. Thomas Blythe said fatal overdoses and vehicle accidents are top concerns, with several taking place each year in his town.

“Summertime seems to be when things take off, but realistically I’ve witnessed those crashes during any week and month of the year,” Blythe said.

In Indiana, residents are learning to live with the grief of losing loved ones to accidents and how to prevent the continuous cycle of substance abuse.

Lake County-based Recovery Works Merrillville offers similar treatment services to those struggling with addiction. Every patient has different needs, executive director Thomas Delegatto said.

“We recognize there’s multiple pathways for people to recover. It’s not one size fits all,” he noted.

‘One day at a time’

Joshua Newsome’s motto was simple while battling his addiction: “One day at a time.”

Although his struggle tormented him for several years, he was determined to get clean and stay sober. He would often tell his mother he was a product of his own environment, as a kid raised in South Haven, a census-designated area in Portage Township.

“In South Haven, … it was nothing but drugs,” Michelle Newsome said. “I grew up there, and it was all the same thing. Josh came from a family of addiction. It’s kind of hard to get out of.”

The CDC defines unintentional overdoses as a poisoning that occurs when a person's exposure to a natural or man-made substance has an undesirable effect and no harm is intended. Most fatal poisonings in the U.S. result from drug poisoning.

Federal data show a steady increase in drug overdose deaths since 2013, with the exception of a slight change in pattern for a two-year period between 2017 and 2019. However, such deaths increased by 31% in 2020, according to the CDC. In 2020, 91% of drug overdose deaths were unintentional, 4.7% were labeled as suicide, 4.1% were of undetermined intent and less than 1% were homicides, CDC data reveal.

Blythe said he has seen an increase in accidental overdoses of heroin or similar opiate drugs since beginning his career as a police officer 12 years ago.

“Most of the drug overdose situations I have encountered were accidental in nature as the person ingesting the substance did not intend to use enough to kill themself,” he said. “It is also common for a user to be unaware of other harmful substances the drug manufacturer may have added to the drug itself. This can be a significant contributing factor to an accidental overdose.”

Joshua Newsome began using heroin at 20, his mother said, but he began experimenting with other drugs at 12. It started with smoking marijuana, which was around the time her son was struck by a drunken driver in a hit-and-run accident while walking home. Joshua had to have surgery for a broken nose and jaw while suffering a dislocated shoulder and broken glass embedded in his face.

“Josh never had an easy life,” his mother said.

Her son loved BMX bikes and jumping trails, resulting in several broken noses and multiple trips to an emergency room. Josh’s daredevil attitude reflected a similar mentality when it came to drug use, she recalled.

“He had the means, the money, everything,” Michelle Newsome said. “He got out of control big time.”

During this time of his troubled life, she recalls her son mentioning Xanax and acting sluggish. Nearly a year later, he checked himself into a rehabilitation center in Monticello. Josh likely chose this center, she said, because he felt overly comfortable, with his own apartment where he would secretly get high with rehab friends. Once again, he didn’t take his addiction seriously.

“In the beginning he would come home from rehab but wouldn’t come see us,” his mother said. “That’s how we knew he was still using.”

‘There was nothing I could do’

Joshua first asked his mother for help when he was 21. She remembers coming home from the store one rainy day and him emerging from behind her shed. He told her what he’d been struggling with and she took him to the nearest hospital. He was soon released, she said.

“The only thing that really helped was when he went to rehab himself,” she said.

Joshua checked himself into rehab at least four times in four years, his mother said. His final attempt to get clean was in September 2015, when he went to a different facility, in Lafayette, where he got a factory job and walked 45 minutes to work. He was determined to get clean and sober and on track to get his GED.

Joshua came home the following Christmas and was doing great on his road to recovery, his mother said. It would be the last time she saw her son alive.

He returned home for Valentine’s Day to visit his girlfriend and the couple got into an argument. Joshua chose to do what he naturally did when he was back in the Region — use drugs. On the night of Feb. 13, his mother received a call from a relative in the middle of the night. Joshua was hospitalized. His condition was unknown.

“He was already gone,” his mother said with tears in her eyes. “I still have a hard time going into the hospital by that room.”

After saying goodbye to her son, she slid a bracelet off his wrist that he always wore as a sign of strength. It stated, “One day at a time.” She later painted rocks with the same saying, to honor him.

She remembers Joshua as an artist and a hard worker who was great with kids, especially his niece and younger brother. In hindsight, Michelle didn’t know what she could do to rescue her son.

“There was nothing I could do,” she concluded.

The pathway to sobriety

The Heroin Overdose Response Team was created by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez to gather information related to overdoses in unincorporated areas of the county and target individuals who sell drugs to people who’ve overdosed, according to Capt. James Tatge.

In most cases, buyers aren’t sure what they’re buying on the street.

“It can be a disastrous effect,” said Tatge, a member of the Lake County Drug Task Force.

Recovery Works Merrillville, an addiction treatment center for alcohol and drug abuse, offers three different programs for clients seeking sobriety: a residential program, a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program.

Delegatto, the center's executive director, said a variety of factors can come into play when addressing addiction. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased use of drugs and alcohol, likely because of isolation and depression. Fentanyl-laced drugs have also been a growing problem across the Region and the rest of the country.

“Individuals don’t really know what they’re taking,” Delegatto said. “They think they’re taking a normal dose of heroin and they’re taking it laced with fentanyl.”

Delegatto said Recovery Works begins assessing patients for medical assistance upon arrival at the center. There are detox protocols the medical director and staff members follow to keep patients as comfortable as possible. The facility provides the tools for the patients, but it’s up to them to recognize the necessary changes that need to be made.

“There’s plenty of treatment beds across Northwest Indiana,” he said. “Don’t wait to seek treatment, make the best of these facilities. The only thing we’re going to ask you to do is take an honest look at yourself and your life.”

Michelle Newsome implores anyone struggling with addiction to reach out for help. She also makes Facebook posts creating awareness about heroin addiction and driving impaired.

“Talk to somebody, talk to your parents, talk to me,” she said. “I’ll talk to you.”​