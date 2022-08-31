What's Killing the Region: One mother's death from a stroke compelled her daughter's prevention efforts

LuAnn Carver was a single mother of three when she died from a stroke caused by an intracranial hemorrhage.

“I know in the long run it wasn’t all her fault,” her daughter, Harmony Kingery, said.

Carver wasn’t seriously ill leading up to her death, but she suffered from depression, weight gain and extremely high blood pressure, her daughter recalled.

“Doctors drilled a hole in her skull to try to relieve pressure and put her in a medically induced coma. Her brain stem was fried and she couldn’t communicate,” Kingery said.

On March 29, 2010, her mother was placed on life support. She died two days later. Carver was 54.

Strokes, also known as cerebrovascular diseases, affect Northwest Indiana residents at a higher rate than the national average, ranking it as the fourth-leading cause of death in the Region between 1999 to 2020, according to a Times computer-assisted analysis of federal mortality data. During this time period, cerebrovascular disease killed 8,121 people in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. More than half of those deaths were caused by strokes, accounting for 4,311 of those deaths.

“Strokes come in two flavors,” said Aamir Badruddin, medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center for Community Hospital.

In some cases, a blocked artery can cause an ischemic stroke. In other cases, the bursting or leaking of a blood vessel can cause a hemorrhagic stroke.

“Sometimes people can have a bleeding stroke, which is the rupture of the blood vessel," Badruddin said.

Ischemic strokes, generally caused by a blood clot blocking a blood vessel in the brain, account for 85% of Community Hospital’s stroke patients. The remaining 15% are comprised of hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when blood from an artery starts bleeding into the brain. Strokes also can occur when blood clots travel from the heart to the brain.

Cerebrovascular disease occurs frequently in Northwest Indiana because it’s part of the “stroke belt” in our nation, Badruddin said. Stretching across the Midwest, it’s largely attributed to genetics, unhealthy eating, drug and tobacco use, and lack of stroke awareness.

“Education, education, education,” Badruddin said in a stern tone.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center treats — and educates — 3,160 stroke patients annually. The average age group of patients ranges from 50 to 80 years old, but younger patients, some in their early 30s, also suffer from strokes, typically due to excessive drug use and vaping, said Badruddin, a neuroendovascular surgeon who's been in practice for 12 years.

“The younger folks need to know the risk factors for strokes and how to improve their risk factors,” he added.

Lake County, with a population much larger than LaPorte and Porter counties combined, in turn represents the highest number of strokes in the Region on a yearly basis. “Because we are predominantly a Caucasian community, we see a lot of patients from that ethnic group. Equally represented are African Americans and Hispanics in proportion to our community," Badruddin said.

Ten strokes in 25 years

Donna Brandy has an unusual medical history with strokes. She has suffered from 10 strokes over the past 25 years, the first one blindsiding her in 1997. She was just 27.

Brandy initially experienced a brain aneurysm due to blood leaking into her spinal tap. Doctors placed a small metal clip across the neck of the aneurysm, but Brandy had a massive postoperative hemorrhagic stroke. It caused side effects including memory loss, facial drooping, and loss of peripheral vision, which Brandy continues to experience.

“I grieve my old life. I miss my old life,” she said.

Since her first stroke, Brandy experienced an ischemic stroke in 2019, forcing her to be admitted into a hospital to receive tissue plasminogen activator treatment, which helps to dissolve blood clots blocking blood flow to the brain, she said.

Later that year, Brandy experienced another ischemic stroke during a work function dinner. A call to 911 had to be placed. Since her latest ischemic stroke, Brandy has had a handful of TIAs, formally known as a transient ischemic attack or mini-stroke. She has struggled physically because she has sclerotic veins that are premature hardening.

“Doctors can’t get IV’s into me anymore nor draw blood from me,” she said. “They dig and dig and try, so I’m at the point where I don’t get treatment for my thyroid and other things because they can’t get blood or do imaging.”

Brandy said her strokes have affected her mental health as well. She has become insecure and constantly second-guesses herself.

“You can tell me something but my brain is reading it differently, even though I know what it is,” said Brandy, a former Valparaiso resident who recently moved to South Carolina. “I don’t respond to situations like I used to.”

Indiana is currently the fifth-worst performing state in aggressive stroke treatment, according to Jill Conner, Community Healthcare System’s administrative director of neuroscience and cerebrovascular services. There are only five comprehensive stroke centers in Indiana, which requires patients to be transferred to Community's Munster facility from an 80-mile radius, she said.

As a certified comprehensive stroke center since 2019, it's supported by its partner hospitals within the system — St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Both are primary stroke centers treating patients with acute symptoms and with clot-busting medication, said Conner, an advanced practice registered nurse.

Carver was an extremely hard worker whose health may have suffered from it, her daughter said.

“She worked a lot,” Kingery recalled. “Most memories were of her at work.”

Kingery said she visits her mother’s cemetery grave site every week.

“Even though we didn’t have the greatest relationship, I wish we had some more time to work on things," she said. “My brothers and I always think about something silly she said, and we text each other or call one another about it."

After her mother's death, doctors recommended that Kingery get tested for hypertension. Genetics play a crucial role in symptoms of strokes, experts say.

“I was in my 20s at the time and didn’t think much of it," Kingery said.

Similar to her mother, Kingery has high blood pressure. For the past 13 years, she has taken medication regularly to prevent it from getting dangerous.

"I’m not necessarily worried about having a stroke," she said. "My mom wasn’t good with taking her medication. I’m religious with taking mine.”