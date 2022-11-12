When forming sound dietary habits, go for the whole food

“Avoid processed foods.”

“Eat mostly minimally processed and whole foods.”

“Organic is good.”

“Shop the perimeter of the grocery store.”

This is common advice from health and fitness gurus. But the tricky part is understanding the difference between highly processed foods and minimally processed foods and how to make the best choices for you and your family. It may be difficult, if not impossible, to eat organic, whole foods at times. Eating healthy does not have to be perfect to produce benefits. The goal is to do a little bit better, since you’ll have a basic understanding of foods and their nutritional quality.

Highly processed foods generally lack nutritional value, barely resemble the whole foods that they originate from and often have added ingredients that you can’t pronounce or recognize.

Highly processed foods are lower in fiber and contain more additives such as sugar, unhealthy fats, sodium and preservatives, which make them highly addictive. The list of ingredients on the package is usually lengthy. But these foods tend to be convenient. Examples of highly processed foods include sweetened breakfast cereals, white bread, chicken nuggets, packaged cookies and flavored potato chips.

It is best to limit these types of foods, especially because a National Institutes of Health study linked highly processed foods to weight gain. The study showed that when people ate a diet full of highly processed foods, they consumed more calories — and gained more weight — than when they ate a minimally processed diet.

Minimally processed foods contain more nutrients than highly processed foods, tend to be more satisfying because they take longer to eat and fill you up with fewer calories. They may offer convenience without sacrificing nutritional quality. They include prepared hummus, rotisserie chicken, plain bran cereal and frozen vegetables.

It’s nearly impossible to avoid minimally processed foods. Even what we consider to be a whole food may be slightly altered from its original state.

Whole foods are in the form they’re found in nature, or very close to it, with nothing added. Apples, potatoes, bananas, broccoli and other fruits and vegetables that you find in the produce section of the grocery are whole foods. They do not come in packages with a list of ingredients. Many stores have sections of organic and conventional produce. While organic options are ideal, enjoying a variety of fruits and vegetables is optimal.

Beef or chicken that has not been processed or modified with added ingredients is a whole food. Hot dogs and deli meats, on the other hand, are processed foods.

Other whole food categories include legumes, beans, peas, nuts, seeds, milk, eggs, meats, poultry, fish. Whenever any ingredients are added, they are no longer in the whole food category. Pasteurization does not alter the ingredients, so pasteurized milk and eggs are not processed foods.

Be aware that organic processed foods are available. Organic cookies, cereal and ice cream may have fewer long-winded ingredients, yet they still contribute to the calories you are consuming. When you consider buying food that comes in a package, check out the ingredient list. Most packaged foods are found in the center aisles, which is why we are told to mostly shop the perimeter, where the fresh, frozen, meat and dairy foods are located.

Choosing to eat mostly whole and minimally processed foods will help you achieve your health and fitness goals. These foods are associated with lower rates of depression, type-2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Since it takes more time and planning to eat this way, try switching out an item or two each week. Keep in mind, you do not have to avoid processed foods completely to experience benefits. Doing a little better over time will be a lifestyle change that will last.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.