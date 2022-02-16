When it comes to fruits and veggies, locally produced and frozen have pluses

We know we’re supposed to eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Depending on the season, fresh produce may not always look, smell or taste very appetizing. The good news is that frozen fruits and veggies are readily available and may provide better nutrition and flavor.

Here's what you need to know:

Choosing fresh

Fresh produce is often harvested before it’s fully ripened so the ripening process can be completed while it’s in transit. Travel time may be days or weeks. Because the produce is picked prematurely, it’s had less time to develop the full range of vitamins, minerals and natural antioxidants. Once the produce finds its way to the store, it may then sit on the shelf for a few more days. By the time you buy it and let it hide out in your fridge until you’re in the mood to eat it, that fresh produce isn’t as fresh as you’d like to believe.

Understanding the journey that fresh fruits and vegetables must endure to reach your table presents a good reason for choosing produce labeled “locally grown.” Also, once you bring home fresh produce from any source, eat it as soon as possible for best flavor and nutritional value. Other than growing your own, farmers markets are ideal for having the freshest produce.

Choosing frozen

Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at peak ripeness when nutrient levels are highest. They are then flash frozen within a few hours to lock in all that goodness. Unlike fresh, they don't have long transport times, so no degradation of antioxidants and nutrients occurs. Frozen organic varieties are often less expensive than their fresh counterparts.

Buying frozen allows you to enjoy a variety of fruits and vegetables out of season. You can be alert to sales that allow you to eat healthier on a budget. Stocking your freezer means that you are prepared to put together healthy meals in short order without having to stop at the store. Frozen fruit can easily be added to smoothies, Greek yogurt or oatmeal. Frozen vegetables can be made into a variety of stir-fries or added to soups and stews.

When selecting frozen produce, look for high-quality options, such as organic and those marked “U.S. Fancy.” Nutritional value will degrade over time. While frozen produce may be last up to a year, consume within three months for best quality and nutritional value. Choose "naked" fruits and vegetables, or those without sauces or other flavorings and additives. Fruits should not have added sugar. Steam or stir-fry vegetables to maintain nutrients.

Choosing canned

Fresh or frozen vegetables and fruits are preferred over canned varieties. Nutrients are lost in the canning process, and additives such as sugar and salt are often included to make the food more appetizing. Cans are often lined with BPA (bisphenol A), a hormone-disrupting chemical that has a broad range of negative effects including hormone imbalances and vitamin D deficiencies. Choose foods in glass jars when available or cans that are BPA-free.

The bottom line

When you can get the freshest and tastiest fruits and vegetables, go for it. After all, there’s nothing like Indiana grown strawberries in June. Eat or freeze your fresh produce as soon as possible to benefit from the most nutrients. When fresh is not up to your standards, go for high-quality frozen. It’s convenient and cost-effective. You may even have less waste, since every so often fresh produce gets lost in the depths of the fridge and then tossed. In some cases, frozen may even be more nutritious. A combination of fresh and frozen produce is ideal to get the best range of nutrients.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

