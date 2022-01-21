When stress is causing a child's stomach to ache

It can be tricky for parents to determine what’s causing their children to have stomach aches, but there are steps to help your children quell the pain.

When a child is dealing with only a stomach ache, it can often be the result of stress, said Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman, of Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer.

To determine whether it’s stress, pay attention to your how your child is eating. Chang-Stroman said the pain could be from stress if children experience a stomach ache before and after eating.

“If they’re still eating, they still have their appetite, but before they eat or after they eat, they complain about their stomach hurting, that’s usually my tell-tale sign that they’re probably under stress,” Chang-Stroman said.

He also encourages parents to pay attention when children want to avoid school or other activities.

If they are “telling you they don’t want to go to school for some reason or they get stomach aches before they do something, that can be the cause of stress too,” Chang-Stroman said.

But stress is not the only cause of stomach aches.