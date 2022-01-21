When stress is causing a child's stomach to ache

It can be tricky for parents to determine what’s causing their children to have stomach aches, but there are steps to help your children quell the pain.
When a child is dealing with only a stomach ache, it can often be the result of stress, said Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman, of Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer.
To determine whether it’s stress, pay attention to your how your child is eating. Chang-Stroman said the pain could be from stress if children experience a stomach ache before and after eating.
“If they’re still eating, they still have their appetite, but before they eat or after they eat, they complain about their stomach hurting, that’s usually my tell-tale sign that they’re probably under stress,” Chang-Stroman said.
He also encourages parents to pay attention when children want to avoid school or other activities.
If they are “telling you they don’t want to go to school for some reason or they get stomach aches before they do something, that can be the cause of stress too,” Chang-Stroman said.
But stress is not the only cause of stomach aches.
Chang-Stroman said constipation is another common culprit when children experience pain in their stomachs.
The Mayo Clinic suggests examining the child’s diet when constipation occurs. Drinking more water and eating fiber-rich fruits and vegetables can help.
Parents also can seek assistance from pediatricians to address constipation.
“If your child's doctor approves, it may be possible to treat a child's constipation with laxatives,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
But when stress and anxiety are causing stomach pain, there are multiple ways to deal with it.
“First of all, talk to them to find out what may be causing them stress,” Chang-Stroman said. “They might be bullied at school. Maybe it’s the subject matter at school; maybe school is too hard. They may have difficulty trying to figure out what is bothering them.”
When children are experiencing stress, relaxation techniques can help settle their nerves.
“Talk them through it. Breathing exercises are great,” Chang-Stroman said.
He suggests deep breaths in which you inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth.
“Five big breaths … that’s a very good calming technique,” he said.
Parents can also try to distract children from the issues causing anxiety.
“Counting down from 10,” Chang-Stroman said. “Think about something else.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are several ways to help their children prevent stress.
That includes eating healthy, getting at lest 60 minutes of physical activity each day and getting proper sleep.
Chang-Stroman said when stress and anxiety become persistent for children and “really affects their life,” parents should seek assistance from pediatricians or mental health professionals.
There are a variety of signs to watch out for, he said.
“Something they used to do, they don’t want to do it anymore, there’s no way to get past it,” Chang-Stroman said. “School avoidance, they don’t want to go to school anymore. Things where they used to have fun, they don’t have fun anymore.”
For teenagers, they might stop talking or spending time with friends.
“They’re kind of shut down and more withdrawn,” Chang-Stroman said. “That’s when you have to be worried about that.”
He said family issues such as parents fighting also can cause stress in children. During those situations, children might not feel comfortable talking to their parents about their problems. Medical providers can be of help in those situations.
“Talk to you pediatrician,” Chang-Stroman said. “Sometimes they will talk to the pediatrician more than they would talk to the parents.”
“It is important to get a careful evaluation to get the best diagnosis and treatment,” the CDC says. “Consultation with a health provider can help determine if medication should be part of the treatment. A mental health professional can develop a therapy plan that works best for the child and family.”